Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE study focuses on three technology trends which are shifting the nature of job roles in the financial services industry: robotic process automation, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.
Bloomberg

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

THE study focuses on three technology trends which are shifting the nature of job roles in the financial services industry: robotic process automation, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

 

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

MR Heng will remain as Minister for Finance and continue to chair both the Future Economy Council and National Research Foundation. 

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

IN addition to hotel bookings, on-demand video streaming and ticket purchases, Grab is also introducing an integrated public transport planning service to its app.

Biotech startup RWDC Industries raises US$22m in Series A3 round, aims to eliminate single-use plastics

RWDC Industries, a Singapore-based biotech startup, has raised US$22 million in an oversubscribed Series A3 round led by Singapore-based venture capital firm Vickers Venture Partners and Eversource Retirement Plan Master Trust, the pension fund of US-based energy firm Eversource Energy.

Singapore's headline inflation inches up in March, core inflation eases marginally

Core inflation, which strips out housing and private transport costs, was 1.4 per cent in March, easing slightly from 1.5 per cent in February and lower than economists' forecasts of 1.7 per cent.

Singapore shares slip 0.1% on Tuesday amid lack of market cues

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,353.47, down 4.23 points or 0.13 per cent.

 

Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

Singapore's headline inflation inches up in March, core inflation eases marginally

Toll in Sri Lanka blasts rises to 310: police spokesman

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

Frantic hunt for survivors after powerful Philippine quake

Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

