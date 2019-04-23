THE study focuses on three technology trends which are shifting the nature of job roles in the financial services industry: robotic process automation, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

MR Heng will remain as Minister for Finance and continue to chair both the Future Economy Council and National Research Foundation.

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

IN addition to hotel bookings, on-demand video streaming and ticket purchases, Grab is also introducing an integrated public transport planning service to its app.

Biotech startup RWDC Industries raises US$22m in Series A3 round, aims to eliminate single-use plastics

RWDC Industries, a Singapore-based biotech startup, has raised US$22 million in an oversubscribed Series A3 round led by Singapore-based venture capital firm Vickers Venture Partners and Eversource Retirement Plan Master Trust, the pension fund of US-based energy firm Eversource Energy.

Singapore's headline inflation inches up in March, core inflation eases marginally

Core inflation, which strips out housing and private transport costs, was 1.4 per cent in March, easing slightly from 1.5 per cent in February and lower than economists' forecasts of 1.7 per cent.

Singapore shares slip 0.1% on Tuesday amid lack of market cues

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,353.47, down 4.23 points or 0.13 per cent.