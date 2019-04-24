When the company halted trading of its shares at 11.25am, the stock was down 8.99 per cent at S$1.62 on volume of 8.7 million shares.

Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

A*Star inks US$90m deal to create deep tech startups in healthcare, life sciences

IN the latest of a series of venture co-creation agreements, Aptorum and A*ccelerate aim to create up to 20 deep tech ventures in Singapore over the next five years.

ARA seeks business trust listing on SGX for US$720m hotel portfolio

IF the listing is successful, it will be the Singapore bourse's first hospitality trust focused purely on the United States market and also the first new counter on SGX's Mainboard since the July 2018 listing of foodcourt operator Koufu Group.

ST Engineering nabs US Coast Guard shipbuilding contract worth up to US$1.94b

ST Engineering's US shipbuilding business, VT Halter Marine, has won a US$745.9 million contract from the US Navy for the design and construction of a heavy polar icebreaker for the US Coast Guard and the contract includes options for the two additional ships, which if exercised would bring its total value to US$1.94 billion.

CapitaLand Mall Trust raises Q1 DPU by 3.6% as Westgate boosts revenue

Net property income for the three months ended March 31 grew 11.5 per cent to S$140.1 million, while gross revenue rose 10 per cent to S$192.7 million.

The STI today

Singapore shares rise 0.3%, tracking optimism in US equities

THE Straits Times Index reversed losses on Wednesday, rising 0.27 per cent or 8.96 points to finish at 3,362.43.