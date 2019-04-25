HYFLUX had asked for three months but the judge said that the moratorium under section 211B is meant to give a company “breathing space” and not for it to “continue indefinitely”.

HYFLUX had asked for three months but the judge said that the moratorium under section 211B is meant to give a company “breathing space” and not for it to “continue indefinitely”.

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

THE number of cases probed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) inched up last year after hitting an all-time low in 2017, according to its freshly released statistics on Thursday.

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

SINGAPORE is encouraging major foreign-exchange players to build systems in the country that would remove the sub-second delay caused by routing trades via Tokyo or London.

Rents, prices of Singapore industrial space stable in Q1: JTC

THE price index was down 0.1 per cent, while the rental index was flat. Compared with a year ago, the price index was unchanged while the rental index eased 0.2 per cent.

Grab takes strategic stake in Ninja Van

AS part of the strategic partnership, Grab will also integrate Ninja Van's services into its mobile app via GrabExpress, Grab's on-demand parcel and courier delivery service, from the second quarter of 2019, and will be rolled out in phases across the region.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.4%, weighed by global growth concerns

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed down 0.36 per cent or 12.15 points to 3,350.28.