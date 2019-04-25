You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc752o12iel3qh8xkhgou_doc743rhbx77f5iui96g7i.jpg
HYFLUX had asked for three months but the judge said that the moratorium under section 211B is meant to give a company “breathing space” and not for it to “continue indefinitely”.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Hyflux granted a one-month extension of its debt moratorium to May 24

HYFLUX had asked for three months but the judge said that the moratorium under section 211B is meant to give a company “breathing space” and not for it to “continue indefinitely”.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

THE number of cases probed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) inched up last year after hitting an all-time low in 2017, according to its freshly released statistics on Thursday.

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

SINGAPORE is encouraging major foreign-exchange players to build systems in the country that would remove the sub-second delay caused by routing trades via Tokyo or London.

Rents, prices of Singapore industrial space stable in Q1: JTC

THE price index was down 0.1 per cent, while the rental index was flat. Compared with a year ago, the price index was unchanged while the rental index eased 0.2 per cent.

Grab takes strategic stake in Ninja Van

AS part of the strategic partnership, Grab will also integrate Ninja Van's services into its mobile app via GrabExpress, Grab's on-demand parcel and courier delivery service, from the second quarter of 2019, and will be rolled out in phases across the region.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.4%, weighed by global growth concerns

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed down 0.36 per cent or 12.15 points to 3,350.28.

 

Government & Economy

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

Sri Lanka Catholic churches halt public services over security fears

Tropical forest the size of England destroyed in 2018: report

China's island cities: Treasure or trouble for Asia?

BOJ commits to very low rates at least through spring 2020, keeps policy steady

Peru to sign MOU to join China's Belt and Road club in coming days: Chinese ambassador

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc752nfk6cn5i1kkffyefh_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux granted a one-month extension of its debt moratorium to May 24

Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

BP_SG_250419_54.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Rents, prices of Singapore industrial space stable in Q1: JTC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening