Daily Debrief: What happened today

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 6:57 PM

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

Hyflux hit with demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m; VP for operations leaves

Hyflux said late on Thursday night that subsidiary Tuaspring has received a letter of demand from Maybank dated April 23 over payments the bank said was "immediately due and payable".

Singapore factory output reverses into negative territory in March

Singapore factory output went back into negative territory in March, dashing hopes of a recovery for the lacklustre manufacturing sector. Industrial production sank 4.8 per cent in March from a year ago, coming in below economist expectations of a 4.6 per cent decline. 

Room to grow Singapore's output per worker by exporting more services: MAS

Singapore could raise some industries’ sluggish productivity by exporting more services, the central bank has suggested, in a half-yearly economic review issued on Friday.

First Sponsor units enter into SPA to buy Guangdong land for preliminary price of 404m yuan

Mainboard-listed First Sponsor’s wholly owned subsidiaries have on April 25 entered into a definitive conditional sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to buy a mixed use development site in China’s Guangdong province, at a preliminary price of 404 million yuan (S$81.6 million). 

ComfortDelGro adds 3 new female directors to its listed boards

The ComfortDelGro group has appointed three new female directors to its three listed boards, bringing its female board representation to 30 per cent. Jessica Cheam, Chua Mui Hoong and Tan Poh Hong are the additions to the boards of ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit and Vicom respectively. 

ARA US Hospitality Trust indicative IPO price at US$0.88 per unit: Term sheet

The indicative offer price for an upcoming ARA US Hospitality Trust initial public offering (IPO) is set at US$0.88 per unit, according to a term sheet seen by The Business Times. 

SGInnovate adds 5 partners to panel of co-investors for deep tech startups

Labour market steady in Q1; Singaporean jobless rate up slightly to 3.2%: MOM

Singapore factory output reverses into negative territory in March

US adds another China e-commerce site to 'notorious' IP blacklist

Online hiring in Singapore sees 17% spike in March, led by tech sector: Monster.com

Singapore to offer world's fastest patent application-to-grant for AI inventions

