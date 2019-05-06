FOR the upcoming expansion plans of Singapore's two integrated resorts (IRs), the 3.3 hectare site for Marina Bay Sands' expansion(above) has a cost of S$1.3 billion, while Resorts World Sentosa has set aside a budget of S$1 billion to intensify the use of its existing land and to buy around one hectare of new land

Stories you might have missed

Singapore integrated resorts expansion land costs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

FOR the upcoming expansion plans of Singapore's two integrated resorts (IRs), the 3.3 hectare site for Marina Bay Sands' expansion has a cost of S$1.3 billion, while Resorts World Sentosa has set aside a budget of S$1 billion to intensify the use of its existing land and to buy around one hectare of new land, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

THE Lee family that controls 800 Super Holdings has made a voluntary conditional offer for the Catalist-listed rubbish collection firm in a bid to delist it, calling on financing from private equity firm KKR.

United Engineers converts S$333m loan to green loan for residential property development

The company secured the original loan from DBS, OCBC and UOB in November 2018 and the green loan will be used to develop a land parcel along Dairy Farm Road into a green residential property comprising about 450 residential units.

Isetan not renewing lease of 'loss-making' Westgate store

According to terms of the lease, the company has the option to renew the lease for a period of three years by notifying JGT no later than six months prior to the expiry of the lease on Dec 22, 2019.

UOB launches online utility marketplace

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has launched an online utility marketplace that aggregates deals from utility providers, as Singapore's local banks compete to entrench themselves in customers' lifestyles.

The STI today

Singapore shares dive 3%, pummelled by tariff fears

THE Straits Times Index (STI) skidded 3 per cent or 101.67 points to close at 3,290.62, after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he plans to hike tariffs on Friday, upending markets that had expected a resolution to trade talks within the month.