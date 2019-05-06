You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc758bflyv0nt8ybz1byr_doc74lafbvsayg1bb17dexc.jpg
FOR the upcoming expansion plans of Singapore's two integrated resorts (IRs), the 3.3 hectare site for Marina Bay Sands' expansion(above) has a cost of S$1.3 billion, while Resorts World Sentosa has set aside a budget of S$1 billion to intensify the use of its existing land and to buy around one hectare of new land
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore integrated resorts expansion land costs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

FOR the upcoming expansion plans of Singapore's two integrated resorts (IRs), the 3.3 hectare site for Marina Bay Sands' expansion has a cost of S$1.3 billion, while Resorts World Sentosa has set aside a budget of S$1 billion to intensify the use of its existing land and to buy around one hectare of new land, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

THE Lee family that controls 800 Super Holdings has made a voluntary conditional offer for the Catalist-listed rubbish collection firm in a bid to delist it, calling on financing from private equity firm KKR.

United Engineers converts S$333m loan to green loan for residential property development

The company secured the original loan from DBS, OCBC and UOB in November 2018 and the green loan will be used to develop a land parcel along Dairy Farm Road into a green residential property comprising about 450 residential units.

Isetan not renewing lease of 'loss-making' Westgate store

According to terms of the lease, the company has the option to renew the lease for a period of three years by notifying JGT no later than six months prior to the expiry of the lease on Dec 22, 2019. 

UOB launches online utility marketplace

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has launched an online utility marketplace that aggregates deals from utility providers, as Singapore's local banks compete to entrench themselves in customers' lifestyles. 

The STI today

Singapore shares dive 3%, pummelled by tariff fears

THE Straits Times Index (STI) skidded 3 per cent or 101.67 points to close at 3,290.62, after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he plans to hike tariffs on Friday, upending markets that had expected a resolution to trade talks within the month.

 

Government & Economy

American shoppers to feel effects of Trump’s tariff grenade

Euro-area order growth signals some hope

Brunei suspends death penalty for gay sex after global backlash

Church calls for calm after Sri Lanka clashes

Malaysia hands over ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng to US to face 1MDB charges

Singapore integrated resorts expansion land costs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
4 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
5 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75891ftdlzc1gw5sogkz_doc74lafbvsayg1bb17dexc.jpg
May 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore integrated resorts expansion land costs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

United Engineers converts S$333m loan to green loan for residential property development

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan not renewing lease of 'loss-making' Westgate store

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening