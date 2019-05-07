You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, May 07, 2019

Responding to a query from The Business Times on whether Singapore will offer virtual bank licences, an MAS spokesman said MAS has been reviewing how digital-only banks with a "non-bank" parentage can offer value, and how potential risks will be managed and contained.
MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority launched a public consultation on Tuesday, seeking views on the implementation of 5G regulatory frameworks and policies, ahead of facilitating the planned rollout of Singapore's 5G network by 2020.

Older HDB flats still in demand, saw record sales last year: OrangeTee & Tie

FOR the first quarter this year, 628 older flats - that is, those that are more than 40 years old - were sold, constituting 13.9 per cent of total resale transactions. 

Singaporeans spend over S$1b in casino entrance fees

HIGHER entrance levies haven't stopped rich Singaporeans or those just feeling lucky from flocking to the country's only two casinos.

Singapore additive manufacturing cluster ties up with global network

UNDER a memorandum of understanding with Berlin-based Mobility goes Additive (MgA), signed on Tuesday at the seventh Namic Summit in Singapore, the collaboration will also facilitate tie-ups between AM players on both sides, including companies, institutions and research institutes.

Singapore shares gain 0.7% on Tuesday after Monday's sell-off
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) reversed some of Monday's 3 per cent slide to close at 3,312.52, up 21.90 points or 0.67 per cent.

 

China says Vice Premier Liu to visit US on May 9-10 for trade talks

Weapons tested by Kim could strike deep into South Korea

Malaysia joins Asia easing cycle with first rate cut since 2016

Malaysia says US has returned US$57m in 1MDB funds

New Zealand two-year inflation expectations 2.01% for Q2: RBNZ

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%, signals rate cut

