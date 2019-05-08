You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC
THE Singapore central bank said it will disclose data on its foreign exchange (forex) intervention operations, which comprise MAS’s net purchases of forex on a six-month aggregated basis, with a six-month lag from the end of the period.
COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise
CERTIFICATES of entitlement (COE) ended mostly mixed at the latest tender Wednesday (May 8), but bidding showed signs of losing steam on the back of continued weakness in the retail market.
Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA
THAT means that the use of private properties for fewer than three consecutive months - which has been popularised by the likes of home-sharing platforms Airbnb around the world - will remain illegal in Singapore.
The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11
THE Woodleigh Residences is positioned as a premium integrated development which leverages Japanese design, and is being built above The Woodleigh Mall.
UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon
SMALL businesses will be able to build e-commerce websites even if they lack technical skills such as coding, online payments and user experience design, the lender said on Wednesday.
The STI today
Singapore shares slide 0.9% on Wednesday after sell-off on Wall Street
THE Straits Times Index (STI) reversed Tuesday's 0.7 per cent gain to close at 3,283.84 on Wednesday, down 28.68 points or 0.9 per cent.