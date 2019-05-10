You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, May 10, 2019

Uber Technologies priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at the low end of its targeted range to value the company at US$82.4 billion, hoping the conservative approach would let it avoid the market chaos suffered by rival Lyft.
UBER Technologies priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at the low end of its targeted range to value the company at US$82.4 billion, hoping the conservative approach would let it avoid the market chaos suffered by rival Lyft.

 

Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund

OYSTER Bay Fund Ltd, a global multi-strategy investment fund, is mulling an investment and has given Hyflux a non-binding letter of intent, the firm said on Friday. 

Singapore food tech startup Grain bags US$10m in Series B funding led by Singha Ventures

WITH the proceeds, the company is also aiming to ramp up growth in Singapore, and build infrastructure to support revenue of US$100 million, it said.

Singapore retail sales fall broadly again in March, but decline eases

SALES were down by 1 per cent on the year prior - or 1.5 per cent with motor vehicles excluded - for a value of S$3.8 billion altogether, with 5.3 per cent of transactions done online.

OCBC joins Singapore lenders facing slowdown in home loans

OCBC Bank, like the other two Singapore lenders, is feeling the chill of last year's property cooling measures with its mortgage book "reduced visibly" for the first quarter of 2019. 

Singapore shares inch higher on Friday, down 3.5% on the week

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) opened higher but whipsawed shortly after the US tariffs on China were in force, eventually closing at 3,273.50, up 3.80 points or 0.1 per cent. 

 

Trump tariffs on China likely to cost 400,000 manufacturing jobs, US industry group says

Taiwan won't ask for murder suspect if Hong Kong passes extradition law

High-tech supremacy at stake in US-China trade war

Singapore retail sales fall broadly again in March, but decline eases

Women lacking in race for the ECB's top job? Ask EU leaders why

Indonesia's current account deficit shrinks, balance of payments on surplus: Bank Indonesia

May 10, 2019
SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

May 10, 2019
Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

May 10, 2019
Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019
