You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc75g0t02g4jt1iy35k8br_doc758pzz7ujx41iyw1hgfo.jpg
THIS comes as the economy saw growth of 1.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 - the lowest growth rate in almost 10 years. 
AFP

Stories you might have missed

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

THIS comes as the economy saw growth of 1.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 - the lowest growth rate in almost 10 years. 

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

BOTH the electronic and non-electronic NODX registered declines of 17.2 and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

PHILIP Wee, DBS Bank FX strategist said DBS has forecast the USD/SGD to hit 1.40 by 3Q19.

Singapore commercial property investment jumps 72% to US$1.9b in Q1; bucks regional downtrend: RCA

"SOLID occupier demand in Singapore is also allowing investors to lock in higher rents," said Petra Blazkova, senior director of Apac analytics at RCA.

Fullerton Fund Management launches series of multi-asset funds

THE Fullerton SGD Heritage Funds comprise three multi-asset solutions with varying asset allocation and income payouts and are exclusively distributed by Standard Chartered Bank. 

SGInnovate, RB Capital back AI startup Prowler.io’s US$24m funding round

BRITISH artificial-intelligence (AI) firm Prowler.io has raised US$24 million from strategic investors including SGInnovate, the Singapore government's innovation platform, and Singapore-based RB Capital, valuing the startup at US$100 million.

The STI today

Growth fears, trade worries send Singapore shares down 0.7% on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,183.26, down 22.20 points or 0.7 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Typical expat pay in Singapore for middle managers rose nearly 6% in 2018: ECA

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

Nike, Adidas call tariffs on China-made shoes ‘catastrophic’ in open letter to Trump

Singapore commercial property investment jumps 72% to US$1.9b in Q1; bucks regional downtrend: RCA

Fears as Chinese investment in Australia falls

Fears as Chinese investment in Australia falls

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

lwx_singapore skyline_210519_112.jpg
May 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore commercial property investment jumps 72% to US$1.9b in Q1; bucks regional downtrend: RCA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening