Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE latest issue carries a 3.30 per cent coupon and was well received, with broad based participation and a growing number of investors.
LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

THE latest issue carries a 3.30 per cent coupon and was well received, with broad based participation and a growing number of investors.

 

PDPC issues guides, seeks public feedback to boost Singapore firms' data accountability, data innovation

THE commission on Wednesday introduced a new Guide on Active Enforcement for organisations to shift from compliance to accountability, as well as an updated Guide to Managing Data Breaches 2.0 to enable organisations to manage and respond to data breaches more effectively.

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC) recorded US$588.8 billion in total real estate assets under management (AUM) in 2018, representing 18.4 per cent of US$3.2 trillion in total global real estate AUM, up from 16.9 per cent in 2017.

Vibrant to sell stake in Sabana Reit manager, Reit's units in S$62.2m deal

THE deal will be executed across three different sales and purchase agreements, the logistics player said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Mobile services provider redONE debuts in Singapore with S$8-28 monthly plans, free data-roaming in Malaysia

redONE is known as a budget postpaid mobile services provider in Malaysia, and has more than a million active users.

Unit’s ex-interim CEO suing Pine Capital for alleged discrimination and/or prejudice

TAN Choon Wee, who quit ACPAM effective March 1 after shareholders called for a vote to remove him as a director, alleges that the affairs of ACPAM were conducted in a manner that unfairly discriminates against and/or is prejudicial to him, Pine Capital said in a bourse filing on Tuesday night.

Singapore shares end flat on Wednesday

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI), which dipped into negative territory in late session, closed at 3,183.14, down 0.12 point on Wednesday.

 

Government & Economy

Single elderly households in Singapore need S$1,379 a month for basic needs: study

Taiwan currency worst in Asia as trade war hits its tech sector

Fed may cut rates if inflation keeps disappointing: Bullard

Duterte tightens grip on power in Philippine polls

May's final bid to salvage Brexit deal appears doomed

Chinese President Xi Jinping warns of new 'long march' as trade war intensifies

