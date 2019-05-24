You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc75hken2wtqr18xoiug5c_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
Singapore's manufacturing output edged back into growth territory in April, up 0.1 per cent year on year contrary to economists' expectations of a 3.5 per cent fall, and improving from March's revised figure of a 4.3 per cent fall.
AFP

Stories you might have missed

Singapore factory output beats expectations, inching up 0.1% in April

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output edged back into growth territory in April, up 0.1 per cent year on year contrary to economists' expectations of a 3.5 per cent fall, and improving from March's revised figure of a 4.3 per cent fall.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Property buyers targeted by scammers posing as their lawyers: Law Society

TWO law firms recently encountered such scam in quick succession, one of which had a client who fell for the ruse and ended up with unspecified losses, the Law Society revealed at a press conference on Friday.

Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading

UNITS in Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) tumbled below their initial public offering (IPO) price of US$0.78 to hit a low of US$0.735 as at 3.06pm on Friday, when it made its debut on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX). 

Keppel Infrastructure Trust launches S$1b multicurrency debt programme

UNDER the programme, Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management may “from time to time” issue notes and perpetual securities in Singapore dollars, US dollars or other currencies agreed between the trustee-manager and the relevant dealer(s).

GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO

SHARES of Xiamen, China-based Luckin Coffee - which is backed by investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, US money manager BlackRock, and China International Capital - soared as much as 53 per cent to US$25.96 on May 17, their first day of trading in the US.

Frasers Property’s Rivière to open for preview on May 25

THE 99-year leasehold property offers one to four-bedroom apartments ranging from 560 square feet to 2,002 sq ft and pricing starts from S$2,580 per sq ft. 

The STI today

Singapore shares stop slide on Friday but end down 1.1% on the week

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,169.89, up 9.17 points or 0.3 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

British PM May resigns, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU

Singapore chases tech 'Jedi Masters' for Silicon Valley ambitions

100 trillion-rupee spending push in India tops agenda of Modi 2.0

Singapore factory output beats expectations, inching up 0.1% in April

Australian dollar stumbles on Westpac rate call, yields at record lows

Trump wields a more powerful weapon than tariffs for trade war

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

doc75hgi6tc6ldgsdk8oah_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations, inching up 0.1% in April

May 24, 2019
Real Estate

Property buyers targeted by scammers posing as their lawyers: Law Society

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust launches S$1b multicurrency debt programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening