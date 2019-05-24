Singapore's manufacturing output edged back into growth territory in April, up 0.1 per cent year on year contrary to economists' expectations of a 3.5 per cent fall, and improving from March's revised figure of a 4.3 per cent fall.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore factory output beats expectations, inching up 0.1% in April

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output edged back into growth territory in April, up 0.1 per cent year on year contrary to economists' expectations of a 3.5 per cent fall, and improving from March's revised figure of a 4.3 per cent fall.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Property buyers targeted by scammers posing as their lawyers: Law Society

TWO law firms recently encountered such scam in quick succession, one of which had a client who fell for the ruse and ended up with unspecified losses, the Law Society revealed at a press conference on Friday.

Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading

UNITS in Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) tumbled below their initial public offering (IPO) price of US$0.78 to hit a low of US$0.735 as at 3.06pm on Friday, when it made its debut on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Keppel Infrastructure Trust launches S$1b multicurrency debt programme

UNDER the programme, Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management may “from time to time” issue notes and perpetual securities in Singapore dollars, US dollars or other currencies agreed between the trustee-manager and the relevant dealer(s).

GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO

SHARES of Xiamen, China-based Luckin Coffee - which is backed by investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, US money manager BlackRock, and China International Capital - soared as much as 53 per cent to US$25.96 on May 17, their first day of trading in the US.

Frasers Property’s Rivière to open for preview on May 25

THE 99-year leasehold property offers one to four-bedroom apartments ranging from 560 square feet to 2,002 sq ft and pricing starts from S$2,580 per sq ft.

The STI today

Singapore shares stop slide on Friday but end down 1.1% on the week

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,169.89, up 9.17 points or 0.3 per cent.