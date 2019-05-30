You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Almost a year after intervening to stem soaring property prices, Singapore has done what it set out to do and stabilised the property cycle, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said.
ALMOST a year after intervening to stem soaring property prices, Singapore has done what it set out to do and stabilised the property cycle, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said.

 

URA launches tender of Bernam Street site in CBD with 30% more residential units

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday put a Bernam Street residential-with-commercial land parcel up for sale by tender, with about 75 more dwelling units, or 30 per cent higher than previously estimated under the first half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

Joyas non-exec director sells more than a third of stake, no longer substantial shareholder

JOYAS International Holdings non-executive director Kwok Chin Phang has sold off more than a third of his shareholding in the company, reducing his stake to 3.7 per cent from 6 per cent.

ESR-Reit takes out S$150m in unsecured loans to refinance debt, fund acquisitions

THE facility consists of a S$100 million unsecured term loan due 60 months from May 29, and a S$50 million unsecured revolving loan due 36 months from the same date.

Gojek unveils driver rewards programme after hitting 10m trips in first 6 months

THE Driver Milestones programme will reward drivers who have completed 1,000, 2,500 and 5,000 trips with enhanced benefits and decals that mark their trip milestones.

Singapore shares extend slide, closing 0.6% lower on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,143.00, down 20.28 points or 0.6 per cent.

 

Malaysia PM proposes common Asia trading currency

US-EU trade talks stumble, threatening new trade war front

Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei 'as much as possible'

Bank of Japan policymaker warns against 'reckless' easing to reach price goal

White House wanted USS John McCain 'out of sight' of Trump: report

Japan business lobby urges sales tax hike to proceed as planned

May 30, 2019
Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

May 30, 2019
Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

