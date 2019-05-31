Bank lending in Singapore was flat in April from a month ago, bogged by a continued contraction in consumer loans and moderated growth in business lending, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed on Friday.

Singapore housing loans shrink again, with overall lending flat in April: MAS data

Housing loans in Singapore shrank for a third month in April, leading a continued contraction in consumer loans, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed on Friday.

UOB chief says ‘why not’ let an outsider succeed him

United Overseas Bank Ltd's chief executive officer said he is comfortable going outside his family for a successor to run the lender his grandfather founded more than eight decades ago.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Industry body boosts Singapore fintech ecosystem with regulatory technology sub-committee

The Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) has launched a regtech sub-committee to promote the invention and adoption of technologies to overcome regulatory challenges in Singapore.

Deliveroo riders in Singapore can get paid within 3 working days

Deliveroo riders in Singapore can now get paid quicker, if they choose to do so, the food delivery company announced in a press statement on Friday.

FLT to divest entire Australia property with planned sale of office, deck car park for A$5.4m

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) is selling the office and deck car park of an Australia mixed-use freehold property for A$5.4 million (S$5.2 million), which will complete the sale of the entire property.

SPH prices S$150m perpetual notes at 4.5%; notes sold at par

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) - which publishes The Business Times - has priced its S$150 million of subordinated perpetual notes at a distribution rate of 4.5 per cent to yield 261.2 basis points (bps) over the five-year swap offer rate.

HC Surgical acquiring 25% of GP clinic operator Medistar for S$480,000

Catalist-listed HC Surgical Specialists said on Friday that it is acquiring 25 per cent of general practitioner (GP) clinic operator Medistar Services for S$480,000, in a bid to expand its GP network.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares extend dip on Friday, down 1.6% on the week

The adage of "sell in May and go away" certainly held up in 2019, and for good measure, investors were dealt another blow on Friday thanks to Washington's tariff threat on Mexico and disappointing Chinese manufacturing figures. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,117.76, down 25.24 points or 0.8 per cent.