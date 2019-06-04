THE Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) in a report on Tuesday that "as a small and open economy that is heavily dependent on exports, Singapore's growth will likely be the most negatively affected."

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Invest in innovation, people, community for the future: Heng Swee Keat

THIS is in the face of three global trends: the rapid rise of new technologies; declining support for globalisation; and the growing economic and strategic weight of Asia, along with resulting shifts in supply chains.

Keppel's Floatel associate in deal to create offshore housing giant

KEPPEL Corp associate company Floatel International is merging with Oslo-listed Prosafe to create the world's largest offshore accommodation company, according to exchange filings on Tuesday.

MAS fines Raphael Tham S$336,000 for insider trading of shares on London Stock Exchange

THAM who was the non-executive vice-chairman of ACE, has admitted to contravening the Securities and Futures Act, and has paid MAS the penalty without court action.

Online hiring in Singapore continues climb with 13% growth in April: Monster.com

APRIL’S growth was dominated by IT, telecommunications, business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services industries (ITES), which saw online hiring rising 39 per cent year on year, easing marginally from 40 per cent the month before.

Property developer Evia, Metro snag S$296m green loan for Tampines office towers

PRIVATELY-HELD Evia Real Estate Management and listed Metro Holdings have secured a $296.3 million four-year green loan to finance partially their 50:50 acquisition of a pair of Grade-A eco-friendly office towers, 7 & 9 Tampines Grande Singapore.

Singapore shares add 0.6% on Tuesday but trade, growth fears linger

THE Straits Times Index (STI) built on Monday's gains to close at 3,142.37, up 18.91 points or 0.6 per cent on Tuesday.