You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc75qtbiz79m1ff4pe172_doc75qsci7ck1i1f1nrd32h.jpg
CAPITALAND’S subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Investments, and three associated companies entered into a conditional agreement with CRCT to divest their interests in the three companies that hold three malls in China – CapitaMall Xuefu and CapitaMall Aidemengdun in Harbin, and CapitaMall Yuhuating in Changsha.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

CAPITALAND’S subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Investments, and three associated companies entered into a conditional agreement with CRCT to divest their interests in the three companies that hold three malls in China – CapitaMall Xuefu and CapitaMall Aidemengdun in Harbin, and CapitaMall Yuhuating in Changsha.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

THE increase in May follows a 0.8 per cent gain in April, which was adjusted from its initial 0.9 per cent flash estimate.

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

SINGTEL has pushed mobile users’ network coverage in Singapore past a key threshold, according to findings from an industry analytics firm.

Abuse, neglect of multilateral trading system will benefit few: Tan Chuan-Jin

COUNTRIES must continue updating this system as new frontiers in trade in services continue to grow, and economies increasingly transition to digital ones, he added in his opening address at a three-day workshop for regional Parliamentarians.

Citi launches co-branded credit cards with Grab in push for more customers

THE new cards mark the latest step in Grab's big push into the financial services sector, an area it has earmarked for growth. 

Deskera, Funding Societies team up to offer digital financing solutions for SMEs

CLOUD company Deskera is partnering peer-to-peer financing platform, Funding Societies, to offer digital alternative lending solutions that allow small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to apply for funds quickly without any paperwork.

The STI today
 

Singapore shares press on, adding 0.7% on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,209.58, up 21.47 points or 0.7 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Beijing mum on Trump-Xi meeting at G20 summit

Victims of Formosa spill in Vietnam seek compensation

Abuse, neglect of multilateral trading system will benefit few: Tan Chuan-Jin

Delay the 'dot plot'? Federal Reserve policymakers face communications quandary

Malaysia's April factory output rises 4.0% y-o-y, beats forecast

Hong Kong leader defiant as city gears up for fresh protests, strikes

Editor's Choice

BT_20190611_JASTIMULUS_3805157.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

lwx_telco_090519_5_0 (1).jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

New 'digital telcos' start to feel the burn

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 It starts from the top
4 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report
5 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

ak_sgskyline_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Jun 11, 2019
Technology

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

ak_tcj_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Abuse, neglect of multilateral trading system will benefit few: Tan Chuan-Jin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening