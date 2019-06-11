CAPITALAND’S subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Investments, and three associated companies entered into a conditional agreement with CRCT to divest their interests in the three companies that hold three malls in China – CapitaMall Xuefu and CapitaMall Aidemengdun in Harbin, and CapitaMall Yuhuating in Changsha.

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

THE increase in May follows a 0.8 per cent gain in April, which was adjusted from its initial 0.9 per cent flash estimate.

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

SINGTEL has pushed mobile users’ network coverage in Singapore past a key threshold, according to findings from an industry analytics firm.

Abuse, neglect of multilateral trading system will benefit few: Tan Chuan-Jin

COUNTRIES must continue updating this system as new frontiers in trade in services continue to grow, and economies increasingly transition to digital ones, he added in his opening address at a three-day workshop for regional Parliamentarians.

Citi launches co-branded credit cards with Grab in push for more customers

THE new cards mark the latest step in Grab's big push into the financial services sector, an area it has earmarked for growth.

Deskera, Funding Societies team up to offer digital financing solutions for SMEs

CLOUD company Deskera is partnering peer-to-peer financing platform, Funding Societies, to offer digital alternative lending solutions that allow small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to apply for funds quickly without any paperwork.

Singapore shares press on, adding 0.7% on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,209.58, up 21.47 points or 0.7 per cent.