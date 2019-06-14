Uunder the MOU, Singapore's Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS) will share knowledge and best practices in building the digital skills of government officials, and adopting open standards for government information, data and software, among other things.

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

UNDER the MOU, Singapore's Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the UK's Government Digital Service (GDS) will share knowledge and best practices in building the digital skills of government officials, and adopting open standards for government information, data and software, among other things.

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

GROWTH equity investment firm Asia Partners has opened its doors in Singapore to focus on rapidly growing technology businesses in South-east Asia with pan-regional aspirations.

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

THE regulator issued the compliance notice in accordance with Catalist Rule 305(1)(c), and over concerns regarding Epicentre's state of affairs and that its executive chairman and acting chief executive officer, Kenneth Lim Tiong Hian, had been uncontactable since May 24.

Frasers Property, ESR acquire 4.7 ha Australia site; secures Nissan as anchor tenant

The Mulgrave site has an expected completed end value of A$400 million (S$377.8 million) when fully developed including four office buildings, which aligns with the approved development masterplan for the site.

Viking Offshore suspends trading; seeking debt restructuring, moratorium against creditors

THE troubled offshore and marine system solutions provider said it was in a net negative current asset position with net current liabilities of S$11.1 million as at Dec 31, 2018.

New S$2.2m construction-safety school will use virtual reality to let workers see how dangerous worksites are

THESE workers will see that unless they rectify unsafe practises, like the lack of guardrails at a site, they may receive the shock of seeing a virtual coworker fall off a building.

Singapore shares end flat on Friday, up 1.8% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,222.63, up 1.97 points or 0.06 per cent on Friday.