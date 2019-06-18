You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Nearly a third or 30 per cent of business leaders in Singapore have demoted an employee at their company, according to findings from an independently commissioned study by specialist recruitment consultancy Robert Half.
One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Nearly a third or 30 per cent of business leaders in Singapore have demoted an employee at their company, according to findings from an independently commissioned study by specialist recruitment consultancy Robert Half.

Changi Airports International CEO to depart; will be succeeded by MD of asset management

Changi Airports International (CAI) said its chief executive officer, Lim Liang Song, will be succeeded by its managing director of asset management, Eugene Gan, with effect from July 1, 2019.

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

The trade conflict between the United States and China has led to slower growth for Germany-based chemicals giant Evonik Industries, a senior executive said. But executive board chairman Christian Kullmann still called business growth levels above economic expansion “a must” at the launch of the company’s new specialty chemicals plant in Singapore on Tuesday morning.

ESR-Reit raises S$100m from upsized private placement at lower end of price range

ESR-Reit will issue about 194.2 million new units under its upsized private placement to raise gross proceeds of S$100 million, the manager of the mainboard-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) said in a bourse filing early Tuesday morning.

OUE subscribes for all shares of Indonesia investment holding firm for 11b rupiah

Property firm OUE has, through its subsidiaries, subscribed for all the shares of PT Deer Pine Indonesia, an investment holding company incorporated in Indonesia.

Sunseap in joint venture to develop solar projects in Taiwan

Singapore solar energy company Sunseap Group will be developing solar projects in Taiwan under a joint venture (JV) with Pacific Green Energy Co Ltd.

Singapore shares gain 1% on Tuesday ahead of key Fed meeting

Investors in the local equities market took to shoring up stocks in the lead-up to the two-day US Federal Reserve June meeting, which starts later in the day. Expectations of a dovish Fed are high, with the question of rate cuts not a case of whether they will be done but when. Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,238.73, rising 30.74 points or 1 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader signals end to extradition bill, but refuses to step down

Trump says US to begin removing 'millions' of illegal migrants

Beijing-backed candidate announces bid to lead casino hub of Macau

Businesses using 'returnship' programmes to address diversity: Hays

World’s top bicycle maker says era of ‘Made in China’ is over

British PM hopefuls begin crucial week of votes

