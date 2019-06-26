Ms Chua made S$3.5 million in annual salary and bonus, alongside benefits such as car benefits, medical cover and club membership - down from S$6.1 million the year before.

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

MAINBOARD-LISTED telco Singtel is looking at monetising some of its loss-making digital investments, leadership confirmed in an annual report on Wednesday.

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

WHEN biomedical manufacturing was left out, factory output fell by a sharper 4.9 per cent, as the volatile pharmaceutical industry propped up the sector with 15.9 per cent growth, despite a drop in the medical technology segment on lower export demand.

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE must "brace for greater economic headwinds in the year ahead", though the country's strong fundamentals and strategies will help it tackle these challenges.

Businesses have adjusted to trade war, becoming more upbeat: AmCham Singapore poll

SOUTH-EAST Asia also appears to be benefitting from some positive effects of the trade war, with almost nine out of 10 respondents to an AmCham Singapore survey conducted in May 2019 considering it an equally attractive or more attractive place to do business now.

Entire office floor in Springleaf Tower up for sale with S$29.5m guide price

THE sale offering, which will be sold on a vacant possession basis, comes with exclusive use of the lift lobby, restrooms and pantry.

Stars shine at World's 50 Best

CHANGES to the voting structure to ensure better gender balance and moving previous number one restaurants out of the main list to give others a better chance to get to the top, saw a more diverse group of restaurants honoured in a glittery ceremony at Marina Bay Sands.

Singapore shares lose 0.1% on Wednesday as investor optimism cools

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued to recede, finishing Wednesday's session at 3,304.27, 7.26 points or 0.2 per cent lower.