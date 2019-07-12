Singapore's full-year economic forecast could be cut again, amid market fears of a looming recession, as second-quarter flash data out on Friday showed a much deeper slowdown than was feared.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

SINGAPORE’S full-year economic forecast could be cut again, amid market fears of a looming recession, as second-quarter flash data out on Friday showed a much deeper slowdown than was feared.

Singapore retail sales fall for 4th straight month in May

SINGAPORE'S retail sales slumped 2.1 per cent year on year in May, worse than April's 1.8 per cent but better than economists' predictions of a 3.0 per cent decline, according to data from the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Friday.

Singapore cautions wealth managers on aggressively courting Hong Kong business: sources

OFFICIALS from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) made the request last month to wealth managers, including DBS and a unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, the people said, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

MANY recently laid-off bankers in the city are finding that cost-cutting and a demand for Mandarin speakers have diminished the opportunities for expats in Asia's financial hub.

The STI today

STI up despite weak Q2 GDP estimates, but down 0.3% on the week



THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,357.34, up 6.89 points or 0.2 per cent on Friday.