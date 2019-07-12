You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's full-year economic forecast could be cut again, amid market fears of a looming recession, as second-quarter flash data out on Friday showed a much deeper slowdown than was feared.
SPH

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

SINGAPORE’S full-year economic forecast could be cut again, amid market fears of a looming recession, as second-quarter flash data out on Friday showed a much deeper slowdown than was feared.

 

Singapore retail sales fall for 4th straight month in May

SINGAPORE'S retail sales slumped 2.1 per cent year on year in May, worse than April's 1.8 per cent but better than economists' predictions of a 3.0 per cent decline, according to data from the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Friday.

Singapore cautions wealth managers on aggressively courting Hong Kong business: sources

OFFICIALS from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) made the request last month to wealth managers, including DBS and a unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, the people said, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

MANY recently laid-off bankers in the city are finding that cost-cutting and a demand for Mandarin speakers have diminished the opportunities for expats in Asia's financial hub.

The STI today

STI up despite weak Q2 GDP estimates, but down 0.3% on the week
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,357.34, up 6.89 points or 0.2 per cent on Friday. 

India seeks to raise 3.25t rupees from stake sales in state firms over 5 years

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

Goldman joins Wall Street chorus warning about possible US currency intervention

Singapore cautions wealth managers on aggressively courting Hong Kong business: sources

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Singapore retail sales fall for 4th straight month in May

