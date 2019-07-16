Prudential alleges that its former star group agency manager Peter Tan Shou Yi (pictured) had instigated 221 agents and 23 agency leaders at his agency Peter Tan Organisation (PTO) to defect en masse to Aviva's subsidiary Aviva Financial Advisers in mid-2016.

Stories you might have missed

Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

HAVING completed its third financial sector assessment programme (FSAP) on Singapore since its last review in 2013, IMF said the overall sector is resilient with healthy buffers to withstand severe adverse shocks, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced in a media release on Tuesday.

Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

WEAKNESSES in IT controls, as well as irregularities in procurement and contract management were among the key financial lapses in several ministries and government agencies flagged by the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) in its latest annual report.

Belmont Road GCB to be auctioned in mortgagee sale with S$42m guide price

THE two-storey freehold property has a land area of 27,000 square feet (sq ft) and floor area of 15,714 sq ft.

Gibraltar Crescent site put up for sale to pilot dementia care village

THE site, with a 30-year lease, is located near Sembawang Park and comprises a cluster of 10 state bungalows that sits on two land plots. The larger plot is 26,350.7 square metres (sq m), while the other plot is 1,756.3 sq m.

Memtech's proposed delisting gets SGX nod; EGM not required

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has approved the proposed delisting of Memtech International, subject to the completion of the compulsory acquisition by its controlling shareholders - the Chuang family, the company said on Monday night.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.4% in a ho-hum Tuesday session



THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to add 12.08 points or 0.4 per cent to close at 3,360.03.