You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran
MINISTER for Communications and Information S Iswaran said although the information and communications technology (ICT) sector will continue to spearhead digitalisation efforts, supporting non-ICT workers is crucial, as the disruption caused by digital technologies cuts across all industries and workers.
Asia's untapped markets for AI-based song analysis is music to Musiio's ears
MUSIIO has raised S$1.2 million of seed funding from Singapore venture firm Wavemaker Partners, and is looking to raise Series A investment in January 2020.
MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
IN his new capacity, he will help develop the artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for Singapore’s financial sector as well as to promote open cross-border data flows.
Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday issued a notice of compliance to Datapulse Technology relating to its recent minority investments in two hotels and the awarding of hotel management agreements to firms linked to the company's chairman and controlling shareholder.
Singapore returning $$50.3m seized in 1MDB probe to Malaysia: Police
SINGAPORE police said its Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) had filed applications to return around S$50.3 million of seized money linked to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, and the courts have given their approval.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on rate cut hopes
THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished on a high after making muted gains earlier in the week, gaining 0.5 per cent or 16.91 points to close at 3,377.96.