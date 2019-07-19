Although the information and communications technology (ICT) sector will continue to spearhead digitalisation efforts, supporting non-ICT workers is crucial, as the disruption caused by digital technologies cuts across all industries and workers.

Stories you might have missed

Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran

MINISTER for Communications and Information S Iswaran said although the information and communications technology (ICT) sector will continue to spearhead digitalisation efforts, supporting non-ICT workers is crucial, as the disruption caused by digital technologies cuts across all industries and workers.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Asia's untapped markets for AI-based song analysis is music to Musiio's ears

MUSIIO has raised S$1.2 million of seed funding from Singapore venture firm Wavemaker Partners, and is looking to raise Series A investment in January 2020.

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

IN his new capacity, he will help develop the artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for Singapore’s financial sector as well as to promote open cross-border data flows.

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday issued a notice of compliance to Datapulse Technology relating to its recent minority investments in two hotels and the awarding of hotel management agreements to firms linked to the company's chairman and controlling shareholder.

Singapore returning $$50.3m seized in 1MDB probe to Malaysia: Police

SINGAPORE police said its Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) had filed applications to return around S$50.3 million of seized money linked to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, and the courts have given their approval.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on rate cut hopes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished on a high after making muted gains earlier in the week, gaining 0.5 per cent or 16.91 points to close at 3,377.96.