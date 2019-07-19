You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc76ac382se0kqhaz72fi_doc769cqca7dgi13zdf5gdr.jpg
Although the information and communications technology (ICT) sector will continue to spearhead digitalisation efforts, supporting non-ICT workers is crucial, as the disruption caused by digital technologies cuts across all industries and workers.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran

MINISTER for Communications and Information S Iswaran said although the information and communications technology (ICT) sector will continue to spearhead digitalisation efforts, supporting non-ICT workers is crucial, as the disruption caused by digital technologies cuts across all industries and workers.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Asia's untapped markets for AI-based song analysis is music to Musiio's ears

MUSIIO has raised S$1.2 million of seed funding from Singapore venture firm Wavemaker Partners, and is looking to raise Series A investment in January 2020.

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

IN his new capacity, he will help develop the artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for Singapore’s financial sector as well as to promote open cross-border data flows.

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday issued a notice of compliance to Datapulse Technology relating to its recent minority investments in two hotels and the awarding of hotel management agreements to firms linked to the company's chairman and controlling shareholder.

Singapore returning $$50.3m seized in 1MDB probe to Malaysia: Police

SINGAPORE police said its Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) had filed applications to return around S$50.3 million of seized money linked to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, and the courts have given their approval.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on rate cut hopes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished on a high after making muted gains earlier in the week, gaining 0.5 per cent or 16.91 points to close at 3,377.96.

 

Government & Economy

South Korean man dies from self-immolation as dispute with Japan escalates

Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran

South Koreans boycott Japan beer in brewing trade row

Mnuchin currency remark seen raising risk of US currency intervention

Japan summons South Korea envoy in escalating row over wartime forced labour

Singapore returning S$50.3m seized in 1MDB probe to Malaysia: Police

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
4 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

jqdata27.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SATS shares fall 5.8% after drop in Q1 earnings

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes SGX debut at US$0.865, down 1.7% from offer price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly