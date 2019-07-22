The flagship store of traditional Chinese medicine company Eu Yan Sang is one of the tenants at the iconic building on 265-271 South Bridge Road.

Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price

THE iconic Eu Yan Sang Building in Chinatown has been launched for sale with a guide price of S$62.5 million, the property’s exclusive marketing agent JLL said on Monday. Built in 1910, it housed the first traditional Chinese medicine Eu Yan Sang outlet in Singapore set up by its founder Eu Tong Sen. The building was designed by architect Alfred Bidwell from the firm Swan & Maclaren, whose other best-known works include Raffles Hotel and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey

JOB seekers in Singapore are looking to get a 17 per cent bump in pay when they switch jobs, after averaging across industries and levels, said a report by RGF International Recruitment. Its survey found financial compensation to be the driving factor for 61 per cent of job seekers in Singapore, with 83 per cent of respondents saying they expect a salary increase.

Great Eastern, Doctor Anywhere unveiling healthtech services for corporate clients

INSURER Great Eastern (GE) and Singapore-based healthtech startup Doctor Anywhere have partnered to launch health and wellness tech services for GE’s corporate customers. The first of these services will be on-demand video consultations with Singapore-registered doctors, GE said in a media statement on Monday.

Fintech soCash raises US$6m to expand to Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong

FINTECH startup soCash is gearing up to grow its Asian distribution network after raising US$6 million in Series B funding, it announced on Monday. The funding round was led by Japan’s Glory Ltd, and participated by global venture capital fund network Vertex Ventures as well as Standard Chartered Bank’s innovation, investment and ventures arm, SC Ventures.

S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC

IF the leverage limit for Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) is raised above the current 45 per cent, debt markets can no longer take a "broad-brush" approach and assume S-Reits are "low-risk". Instead, Reits need to be assessed on a case by case basis as the financial discipline of their managers is crucial, said OCBC’s analyst.

The STI today

STI slips on Monday amid signs of smaller US rate cut

THE Singapore stock market started the week on the back foot with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.61 per cent, in response to signals of a smaller US interest rate cut later this month.