SINGAPORE'S headline inflation eased in June, ending a four-month streak of edging upwards, according to consumer price index (CPI) figures released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday. Core inflation also continued to ease, strengthening economists' expectations of monetary easing ahead.

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

LAKEPOINT Condominium near Jurong Lake District, positioned as Singapore's second Central Business District, has been put up for collective sale via tender with a reserve price of S$640 million, its joint marketing agents SLP International Property Consultants and Strata AMC said on Tuesday.

Fragrance Group to launch Jervois Treasures in Tanglin at prices starting from S$1.37m

MAINBOARD-LISTED property developer Fragrance Group will be launching the sale of its Jervois Treasures condo in prime District 10 on Saturday with prices starting from S$1.37 million for a one-bedroom apartment.

S'poreans unprepared for healthcare costs of living to 100: survey

NEARLY half of healthcare practitioners believe Singaporeans will be hard pressed to cope with the health expenses of living to 100, a survey by Prudential has found. This is because a greater number of them possibly need to manage more than one chronic disease in their old age.

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

SINGAPORE-BASED co-living company Hmlet has raised US$40 million in a Series B round, which will allow it to continue growing across gateway cities in Asia, it said in a media statement on Tuesday.

Singapore shares close up 0.5% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous day's decline amid official data showing inflation rates eased in June. The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.47 per cent or 15.91 points to close at 3,373.13.