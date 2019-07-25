Singtel expands its VIA mobile payment alliance to Japan

Singtel on Thursday debuted its cross-border mobile payment alliance, VIA, in Japan through the StarPay platform by Japanese tech firm Netstars. This expands the VIA alliance’s footprint beyond Singapore and Thailand, the telco said in a joint media statement with Netstars.

BlackRock ceases to be substantial shareholder of Venture Corp

Asset manager BlackRock Inc has ceased to be a substantial shareholder of Venture Corporation, after related entity the PNC Financial Services Group reduced its holdings in Venture Corp on July 22.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: poll

Nearly two-thirds of full-time workers in Singapore felt "vacation-deprived" last year, with about four in 10 saying they could not get enough time off work to use up their annual leave. Some 77 per cent said they would take a pay cut to get an extra day off.

Delistings on SGX expected to continue in H2 even at higher prices: analysts

Singapore's stock market has seen on average two companies a month on track to relinquish their listing status this year. This trend may not be reversing anytime soon.

Rents, prices of Singapore industrial space remained stable in Q2: JTC

Prices and rentals of industrial space in Singapore continued to remain stable in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous quarter, going by the latest data released by industrial land and infrastructure agency JTC Corp on Thursday.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares add 0.4% following positive Wall St earnings session

Asian markets were trading mildly higher on Thursday, in line with a US session that saw earnings beat consensus estimates. Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) followed Wednesday's mild dip with a gain of 12.82 points or 0.4 per cent to close at 3,381.26.