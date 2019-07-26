You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore Property Figures
- Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; rents rise 1.3%
- Retail rents ease 1.5% q-o-q in Q2, vacancy rate drops to 7.7%
- Office rents rise 1.3% q-o-q in Q2; vacancy rates fall to 11.5%
- Nearly 30% more HDB resale flats sold in Q2 as prices dip for 4th straight quarter
Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month
Singapore's industrial output fell 6.9 per cent in June, deepening from May's 2 per cent fall and marking the fourth straight month of year-on-year decline, according to preliminary estimates from the Singapore Economic Development Board on Friday.
Offer for Raffles United 'not fair and not reasonable': IFA
The general offer to privatise mainboard-listed Raffles United is “not fair and not reasonable”, the independent financial adviser (IFA) for the company’s independent directors said on Friday.
Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit
Epicentre Holdings said on Thursday in response to Singapore Exchange queries that it plans to terminate the employment of Kenneth Lim Tiong Hian, its executive chairman and acting chief executive officer who has been uncontactable since May 24.
Eagle Hospitality Trust adds potential incremental rent in master lease agreements
The managers of Eagle Hospitality Trust on Friday said they have made "certain improvements" to the master lease agreements for its 18 properties, including a potential incremental rent stream to the real estate investment trust (Reit).
Jobless rate for Singaporeans edges up to 3.3% in Q2 with employers more cautious in hiring
Unemployment for Singaporeans continued to rise as the pace of employment growth slowed in the second quarter of this year, amid trade tensions and global uncertainties.
Corporate Earnings
- SIA Engineering Q1 net profit up 2.7% to S$41.6m on lower expenses
- Suntec Reit Q2 DPU falls 4.6% to 2.361 S cents on lower convention revenue
The STI Today
Singapore shares drop on Friday, down 0.4% on the week
Sentiment on Friday was dampened after the European Central Bank (ECB) unexpectedly kept interest rates unchanged and Wall Street's mixed earnings session on Thursday. Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) pared Thursday's gains, closing at 3,363.76, down 17.5 points or 0.5 per cent.