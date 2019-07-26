Singapore's industrial output fell 6.9 per cent in June, deepening from May's 2 per cent fall and marking the fourth straight month of year-on-year decline, according to preliminary estimates from the Singapore Economic Development Board on Friday.

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

Offer for Raffles United 'not fair and not reasonable': IFA

The general offer to privatise mainboard-listed Raffles United is “not fair and not reasonable”, the independent financial adviser (IFA) for the company’s independent directors said on Friday.

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

Epicentre Holdings said on Thursday in response to Singapore Exchange queries that it plans to terminate the employment of Kenneth Lim Tiong Hian, its executive chairman and acting chief executive officer who has been uncontactable since May 24.

Eagle Hospitality Trust adds potential incremental rent in master lease agreements

The managers of Eagle Hospitality Trust on Friday said they have made "certain improvements" to the master lease agreements for its 18 properties, including a potential incremental rent stream to the real estate investment trust (Reit).

Jobless rate for Singaporeans edges up to 3.3% in Q2 with employers more cautious in hiring

Unemployment for Singaporeans continued to rise as the pace of employment growth slowed in the second quarter of this year, amid trade tensions and global uncertainties.

Singapore shares drop on Friday, down 0.4% on the week

Sentiment on Friday was dampened after the European Central Bank (ECB) unexpectedly kept interest rates unchanged and Wall Street's mixed earnings session on Thursday. Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) pared Thursday's gains, closing at 3,363.76, down 17.5 points or 0.5 per cent.