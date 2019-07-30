You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Pilot scheme to facilitate high-potential tech firms' Employment Pass applications
EXPECTED to start in the fourth quarter of 2019, the two-year pilot of Tech@SG aims to help tech firms grow in Singapore and expand the region, by giving them access to the business networks and talent that they need.
71 Robinson Road office block sold for S$655m to investment firm SV Robinson
IT has a net lettable area of 237,644 square feet, sits on a site at the corner of Robinson Road and McCallum Street, and has nearly 74 years' balance lease.
Deliveroo Singapore revenue for 2018 up 69% to S$44.5m
THIS followed a S$20.7 million investment from the food delivery platform’s headquarters, which aided in its Singapore expansion.
CapitaLand, ParkCity condo project in Kuala Lumpur over 70% sold
HOMEBUYERS have snapped up more than 353 of the total 505 units at an average of RM1,100 (S$365) per square foot, as at 6pm on Sunday, after the priority launch weekend.
Corporate earnings
- Far East H-Trust Q2 DPS falls 9.9% to 0.91 S cent on lower hotel revenue
- SembMarine Q2 loss narrows to S$8.5m
- Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents
- CDLHT posts 3.3% fall in Q2 DPS on weaker showing from Singapore, Maldives hotels
- ARA US Hospitality Trust posts maiden DPS of 1.36 US cents, 3.8% above forecast
The STI today
Singapore shares squeeze out 0.1% gain on Tuesday ahead of Fed rate decision
Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) ended the Tuesday session at 3,350.54, up 4.15 points or 0.1 per cent.