Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 6:30 PM

A weighted 22 per cent of manufacturers expect a softer business outlook for the period between July to December 2019, while only a weighted 11 per cent anticipates business conditions to improve.
AFP

Singapore manufacturing sentiment sinks, services less optimistic: surveys

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

FINNISH biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste is spending 1.4 billion euros (S$2.14 billion) to more than double output at its Singapore refinery to meet rising global demand for renewable energy.

Hyflux applies to again extend debt moratorium; still in talks with potential white knights

HYFLUX and three of its subsidiaries have applied to the court for a further extension of the debt moratorium, the troubled water treatment firm said in a bourse filing on Wednesday morning.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust raises S$258.1m via private placement

THE private placement announced late Tuesday drew strong demand from new and existing investors which led to the book being approximately 3.2 times subscribed, FLT said.

Singapore's JustCo to lease 16-storey Seoul tower, seeks new markets

FLEXIBLE space operator JustCo is set to lease a 16-storey building in Seoul's Gangnam business district for its largest location, raising its bets on growing demand for co-working space, while eyeing new markets like Japan, Vietnam and India.

Singapore shares slump 1.5% on afternoon session sell-off

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slide 49.79 points or 1.5 per cent to end July at 3,300.75

 

China halts individual travel to Taiwan: tourism ministry

New training, solution centre launched for Singapore's energy and chemicals sector

US-China big power rivalry set for Asean summit in Bangkok

Britain's falling pound signals Brexit dismay

Trump says will look to cut US defence budget in future

Jul 31, 2019
PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

Jul 31, 2019
New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

Jul 31, 2019
SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Jul 31, 2019
Jul 31, 2019
Jul 31, 2019
Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

Jul 31, 2019
