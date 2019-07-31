A weighted 22 per cent of manufacturers expect a softer business outlook for the period between July to December 2019, while only a weighted 11 per cent anticipates business conditions to improve.

Singapore manufacturing sentiment sinks, services less optimistic: surveys

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

FINNISH biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste is spending 1.4 billion euros (S$2.14 billion) to more than double output at its Singapore refinery to meet rising global demand for renewable energy.

Hyflux applies to again extend debt moratorium; still in talks with potential white knights

HYFLUX and three of its subsidiaries have applied to the court for a further extension of the debt moratorium, the troubled water treatment firm said in a bourse filing on Wednesday morning.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust raises S$258.1m via private placement

THE private placement announced late Tuesday drew strong demand from new and existing investors which led to the book being approximately 3.2 times subscribed, FLT said.

Singapore's JustCo to lease 16-storey Seoul tower, seeks new markets

FLEXIBLE space operator JustCo is set to lease a 16-storey building in Seoul's Gangnam business district for its largest location, raising its bets on growing demand for co-working space, while eyeing new markets like Japan, Vietnam and India.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares slump 1.5% on afternoon session sell-off

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slide 49.79 points or 1.5 per cent to end July at 3,300.75