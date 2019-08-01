You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's trusts put in better corporate governance showing, but lapses still evident

THE Governance Index for Trusts (Gift) 2019 showed that the average combined governance and business risk score of the 46 listed trusts assessed has continued to improve since the first edition of Gift in 2017 - increasing from 62.2 then, to 65.6 in 2018, and to 68.0 this year.

 

Singapore says US understands its position on WTO privileges

IN response to a tweet last week from US President Donald Trump accusing countries of abusing that status, and ordering his top trade negotiator to take action, Singapore's Minister for Trade & Industry Chan Chun Sing said his government had never taken advantage of such benefits.

SIA, Amex launch travel credit card for SMEs

THE American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card will let cardholders earn both HighFlyer points for their businesses and KrisFlyer miles for themselves on Singapore Airlines Group flights.

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

CATALIST-LISTED Epicentre has filed an affidavit to resist creditor Goh Chee Hong's application for the company to be placed under judicial management and appoint interim judicial managers. 

2 in 3 bank customers keen to try digital banks: JD Power study

SOME 70 per cent of younger customers - those born in or after 1980 - are willing to use digital banks, while 59 per cent of the rest of the customers are open to digital banking.

Singapore shares fall 0.3% on Thursday after Fed commits to rate cut

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,291.75, down 9.00 points or 0.3 per cent on Thursday.

 

UK PM boosts no-deal Brexit spending ahead of local election test

Singapore says US understands its position on WTO privileges

Fed's more hawkish cut seen taking steam out of hot Asia bonds

Malaysia to reform labour laws to cut 'over-dependence' on foreigners: PM

Malaysian lawmaker sorry for proposed 'anti-seduction law'

Indonesia's annual inflation rate picks up in July, above forecast

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

2 in 3 Singapore bank customers keen to try digital banks: poll

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

SIA, Amex launch travel credit card for SMEs

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

