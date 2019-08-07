You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
46 countries sign international mediation treaty named after Singapore
THE United States and China were among the first signatories of the treaty - also known as the United Nations (UN) Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation - which will provide for the enforcement of mediated settlement agreements across countries.
COE premiums rise across the board, Cat A price jumps $6,000
THE COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $32,725, up from $26,667.
Prudential raises CPF contribution rate for staff above 55 to on par with those younger
THE company said in a media statement on Wednesday that the new scheme is opt-in as some individuals may prefer to have more disposable income to meet their immediate needs.
SingHaiyi's Parc Clematis condo to open for booking on Aug 31
LOCATED at the former Park West residential site, the development consists of 1,498 units, including close to 20 landed homes, and is said to be the developer's largest project to date.
SGX to set up whistleblowing office as it enlists market players to tighten oversight
MEASURES include setting up a whistleblowing office and stricter inspection of the market professionals, starting with Catalist sponsors, said Tan Boon Gin, SGX RegCo chief executive officer.
Corporate earnings
- CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition
- PACC Offshore Q2 net loss deepens to US$8.6m
- Perennial Q2 earnings slump 75% to S$2.2m
- MindChamps Q2 profit slides 74% on higher costs from acquisitions
- CAO's profit falls 2.9% for Q2 on larger allowance for doubtful debts
The STI today
Singapore shares add 0.5% as trade war jitters ease for now
THE local benchmark opened up 0.11 per cent in the morning and climbed during the session to finish at 3,184.69, up 0.45 per cent or 14.22 points.