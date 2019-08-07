You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore was the first to put ink to paper for the treaty, as represented by Law Minister K Shanmugam.
46 countries sign international mediation treaty named after Singapore

THE United States and China were among the first signatories of the treaty - also known as the United Nations (UN) Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation - which will provide for the enforcement of mediated settlement agreements across countries.

 

COE premiums rise across the board, Cat A price jumps $6,000

THE COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $32,725, up from $26,667. 

Prudential raises CPF contribution rate for staff above 55 to on par with those younger

THE company said in a media statement on Wednesday that the new scheme is opt-in as some individuals may prefer to have more disposable income to meet their immediate needs.

SingHaiyi's Parc Clematis condo to open for booking on Aug 31

LOCATED at the former Park West residential site, the development consists of 1,498 units, including close to 20 landed homes, and is said to be the developer's largest project to date. 

SGX to set up whistleblowing office as it enlists market players to tighten oversight

MEASURES include setting up a whistleblowing office and stricter inspection of the market professionals, starting with Catalist sponsors, said Tan Boon Gin, SGX RegCo chief executive officer. 

Singapore shares add 0.5% as trade war jitters ease for now

THE local benchmark opened up 0.11 per cent in the morning and climbed during the session to finish at 3,184.69, up 0.45 per cent or 14.22 points.

 

Global easing gather pace as New Zealand stuns with big rate cut, sending kiwi diving

Hong Kong protests take a toll as companies flag impact

UK's opposition Labour Party open to a Scottish independence referendum

China warns India of 'reverse sanctions' if Huawei is blocked: sources

MAS launches Sandbox Express for faster market testing of innovative financial services

Samsung seeks alternatives to Japanese suppliers in trade row

Aug 7, 2019
ASEAN Business

Govt support and young population set Vietnam's startup scene abuzz

Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q2 profit falls by 36.1% on broad business declines

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines picks crucial fight against Emirates in India

Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia dollar drops to lowest since 2009 after New Zealand's aggressive rate cut

Aug 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore rolls out global mortgage solution, starting with Australia

