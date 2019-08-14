Singapore will still be a hotspot for the semiconductor industry, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has said - in spite of a chipmaking decline that saw the economy grind to a halt in the second quarter.

Singapore ups the ante in chips industry's future

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued 13-year and 15-year prohibition orders (POs) against three Singaporean men who ran an illegal share trading scheme that netted them more than S$2 million each.

Escalating US-China dispute will weigh on Singapore retail, industrial property markets: Colliers

THREATS from frayed US-China trade relations and a gloomy economic outlook could stifle any recovery for Singapore’s retail and industrial property markets in the near term, according to two research reports released by Colliers International on Wednesday.

Singapore condo resale prices ease further in July, volume spikes: SRX

Overall condo resale prices were down 0.5 per cent in July from the previous month. June had seen a 0.4 per cent decline from the peak in May, breaking an upward trend that had lasted four months.

Most Singapore employers keen to hire overseas returnees: Hays

Within Singapore, 82 per cent of the employers surveyed are keen to hire an overseas returnee in the next 12 months, of which 75 per cent are willing to hire mid-level professionals.

