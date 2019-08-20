You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Logistics solution company UrbanFox - whom Keppel Logistics has an 85 per cent stake in - is expanding to Vietnam and Malaysia with support from Enterprise Singapore.
Keppel Logistics unit UrbanFox expands to Vietnam, Malaysia

Omnichannel logistics and channel management solutions firm UrbanFox is expanding to Vietnam and Malaysia with support from Enterprise Singapore, it said on Tuesday.

DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

Singapore electronic payment network Nets has appointed DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon to its board of directors, effective Aug 13.

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

Bank of Singapore (BOS), the private banking arm of OCBC Bank, has appointed Kelvin Teo as head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia, amid the rise of ultra high net worth (UHNW) clients in the region.

Memtech to delist from SGX on Aug 22

Mainboard-listed Memtech International will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as of Aug 22 at 9am, the electronics components manufacturer said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Chairman, MD offer S$0.118 a share to delist PS Group

Two of PS Group's directors have made a voluntary conditional cash offer of S$0.118 per share for the Catalist-listed fastener supplier to take it private, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Alita Resources sold lithium concentrate below floor price amid challenging conditions

Alita Resources said it had on Monday completed a shipment to buyer Jiangxi Bao Jiang Lithium Industrial Limited for around 10,500 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of lithium concentrate at a price below the previously announced floor of US$680 per dmt.

The STI Today

Singapore shares put on 0.2%, continue Monday's gain

Singapore equities continued to sail ahead on Tuesday on investor hopes of accommodative central bank policies, fiscal stimulus by governments and what appears to be an easing of tensions between the US and China. The Straits Times Index (STI) built on its positive start to the week, adding 7.50 points or 0.2 per cent to close Tuesday's session at 3,135.95.

