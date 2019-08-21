Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are bracing themselves for a hit to profit margins as Singapore’s economic slump widens, with revenue growth their key concern going forward, according to the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI)’s annual business survey.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are bracing themselves for a hit to profit margins as Singapore’s economic slump widens, with revenue growth their key concern going forward, according to the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI)’s annual business survey.

Government to engage businesses on raising of retirement age, develop support package: DPM Heng

Ministers from the Finance Ministry will continue to actively engage businesses, unions and other stakeholders, and develop a support package to help with the transition to higher retirement and re-employment ages.

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank license, say sources

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) is in talks with companies including Singapore Telecommunications about seeking one of the city-state's planned virtual bank licenses, according to people familiar with the matter.

SPH Reit launches S$1b multicurrency debt programme; in talks for potential acquisition

Retail landlord SPH Reit has established a S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme, with part of the proceeds to be potentially used for a possible acquisition.

Kaki Bukit Place factory up for sale with S$5.5m indicative price

A Five-storey intermediate terrace factory at 9 Kaki Bukit Place has been put up for sale by expression of interest for an indicative price of S$5.5 million.

15 strata offices at Peninsula Plaza up for sale with S$17.6m guide price

Fifteen strata offices at Peninsula Plaza have been put up for sale via tender with an indicative price of S$17.6 million, said exclusive marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield on Wednesday.

33 units at Parklane Shopping Mall up for sale with S$55.7m indicative price

Parklane Shopping Mall has 33 strata retail units located in the first level basement of the mall put up for sale via an expression of interest exercise, with an indicative value of S$55.7 million.

The STI Today

Singapore shares fall 0.4% on Wednesday ahead of Fed's July minutes

Wednesday's Asian session typified one lacking market catalysts as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's July meeting and its chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech later in the week. The Straits Times Index gave back some of its early-week gains at the open before trading flat for the rest of the session to close at 3,122.57, down 13.38 points or 0.4 per cent.