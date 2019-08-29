You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 6:30 PM

The regulator made it clear that any digital banking applicant that shows a "consistent" loss-making trend will not qualify.
Singapore's new digital banks must show 'path towards profitability': MAS

THE regulator made it clear that any digital banking applicant that shows a "consistent" loss-making trend will not qualify. 

 

Haidilao founder ousts Far East's Ng brothers to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

CONSUMERS' love for hot pot has propelled Haidilao founder Zhang Yong to the top of the 2019 Forbes Singapore Rich List, with a net worth of US$13.8 billion.

Singapore investors put US$5.7b in offshore commercial property in H1: CBRE

INVESTORS from Singapore spent an eye-catching US$5.7 billion in offshore commercial real estate investments in the first half this year, ranking it as the second-largest source of Asian outbound capital just after South Korea, a latest report by real estate agency CBRE shows. 

Hyflux says no definitive deal reached with white knight Utico

HYFLUX on Wednesday night clarified that a definitive agreement had not been entered into with Utico, pending resolution on "certain final outstanding issues" in the draft definitive agreements.

Pokka sues ex-CEO Alain Ong, alleging he was part of conspiracy that caused S$10m loss

Pokka has accused Mr Alain Ong Eng Sing of working with others to divert business to another beverage company, Asian Storv Corporation (ASC), and of inflating the value of ASC in anticipation of its acquisition by publicly-listed coffee shop operator Kimly.

Singapore shares gain 0.8% on Thursday's late surge

THE Straits Times Index (STI) traded as much as 15 points lower before a strong drive to close at 3,081.83, up 25.36 points or 0.8 per cent. 

 

Collapse us if you can, British government dares Brexit opponents

Australia unveils religious freedom bill, after rugby star sacked for 'hell awaits homosexuals' post

Hong Kong unrest sends business travellers to Thailand, Singapore

Australia's drought expected to persist in spring

China rotates Hong Kong garrison as protesters call for democracy

No-deal Brexit spells more pain for already-weakened UK economy

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

Will sea change engulf developers?

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Civmec, FJ Benjamin

