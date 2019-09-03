SINGAPORE-based e-commerce firm Shopee has opened its new headquarters at Science Park as it looks to hire more talent and strengthen its presence across South-east Asia and Taiwan.

Stories you might have missed

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

IN addition to workspaces and a cafeteria, the building houses a 3,000 square feet gymnasium, a mini arcade and a dinner catering service.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Cheque payments, cash withdrawals falling amid rise of e-payments: Ong Ye Kung

Cheque volumes have been decreasing by 8 per cent annually over the last three years, while ATM cash withdrawals relative to card and FAST (fast and secure) payments have fallen from about 50 per cent to 30 per cent over the same period.

Combination of funding methods needed for climate change defences: Lawrence Wong

SECOND Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said existing reserves protection framework already allows the government to use past reserves for all land reclamation projects.

Bus, train fares could go up by 7% as Public Transport Council begins fare review exercise

THIS is the maximum increase that can be allowed under the current fare formula, which came into place last year and will be in place until 2022.

Retail, office space at former Chevron House launched for sale at up to S$507.9m

FIVE strata lots for retail and office use spanning seven storeys at 30 Raffles Place have been launched for sale by joint marketing agents JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.

Kimly's sponsor says ex-Pokka CEO not mastermind of IPO; CAD probe ongoing

PRIMEPARTNERS Corporate Finance, as sponsor of Singapore-listed coffee shop operator Kimly, has said that the firm’s executive director Vincent Chia, was the key person driving the company’s initial public offering (IPO) - instead of Pokka's former chief executive Alain Ong, who is being sued by the beverage giant.

The STI today

Singapore shares end 0.25% higher on thinly traded Tuesday session

THE Straits Times Index (STI) hovered around Monday’s closing for most of the session, settling at 3,090.63, up 7.67 points or 0.25 per cent.