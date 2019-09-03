You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 6:30 PM

SINGAPORE-based e-commerce firm Shopee has opened its new headquarters at Science Park as it looks to hire more talent and strengthen its presence across South-east Asia and Taiwan.
Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

IN addition to workspaces and a cafeteria, the building houses a 3,000 square feet gymnasium, a mini arcade and a dinner catering service.

 

Cheque payments, cash withdrawals falling amid rise of e-payments: Ong Ye Kung

Cheque volumes have been decreasing by 8 per cent annually over the last three years, while ATM cash withdrawals relative to card and FAST (fast and secure) payments have fallen from about 50 per cent to 30 per cent over the same period.

Combination of funding methods needed for climate change defences: Lawrence Wong

SECOND Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong  said existing reserves protection framework already allows the government to use past reserves for all land reclamation projects.

Bus, train fares could go up by 7% as Public Transport Council begins fare review exercise

THIS is the maximum increase that can be allowed under the current fare formula, which came into place last year and will be in place until 2022.

Retail, office space at former Chevron House launched for sale at up to S$507.9m

FIVE strata lots for retail and office use spanning seven storeys at 30 Raffles Place have been launched for sale by joint marketing agents JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.

Kimly's sponsor says ex-Pokka CEO not mastermind of IPO; CAD probe ongoing

PRIMEPARTNERS Corporate Finance, as sponsor of Singapore-listed coffee shop operator Kimly, has said that the firm’s executive director Vincent Chia, was the key person driving the company’s initial public offering (IPO) - instead of Pokka's former chief executive Alain Ong, who is being sued by the beverage giant.

Singapore shares end 0.25% higher on thinly traded Tuesday session

THE Straits Times Index (STI) hovered around Monday’s closing for most of the session, settling at 3,090.63, up 7.67 points or 0.25 per cent.

 

Beijing says it 'firmly' supports Hong Kong leader

UK's Farage says PM Johnson does not want a no-deal Brexit

Higher payouts, greater transparency among proposed changes to work injury compensation laws

Cheque payments, cash withdrawals falling amid rise of e-payments: Ong Ye Kung

Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows

Diversify, innovate, train to weather global uncertainty: Chan Chun Sing

Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Kimly's sponsor says ex-Pokka CEO not mastermind of IPO; CAD probe ongoing

