Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE programme provides fintech firms with a streamlined process to gain access to lawyers specialising in payment services regulations to meet their compliance needs.
REUTERS

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

THE programme provides fintech firms with a streamlined process to gain access to lawyers specialising in payment services regulations to meet their compliance needs.

 

Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Port Holdings Trust to exit STI amid trade tensions

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) will be removed from Singapore's Straits Times Index after a dramatic fall in its market value amid rising global trade tensions, the index provider said in a statement.

Singapore saw fewer suspicious financial transactions reported in 2018 but more intel gathered

RELEASING the figures in its 2018 annual report late last month, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force said there were 32,660 reports filed last year.

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

ALL Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurers that offer pre-authorisation services will use the new form starting from Oct 1 this year, and no later than March 31, 2020.

Del Monte swings to US$38.3m loss in Q1 on lower revenue

Singapore shares post slight losses on Friday, up 1.2% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slipped into the red late in the session, bucking the regional trend on Friday, to end the week at 3,144.48, down 2.58 points or 0.1 per cent.

 

British opposition parties discuss PM Johnson's Brexit election gamble

Singapore saw fewer suspicious financial transactions reported in 2018 but more intel gathered

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore

Taleban supporters cheer US withdrawal plans

Robots displacing jobs means 120m workers need retraining: poll

Fitch downgrades Hong Kong after months of protests

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office by year's end

