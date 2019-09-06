THE programme provides fintech firms with a streamlined process to gain access to lawyers specialising in payment services regulations to meet their compliance needs.

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Port Holdings Trust to exit STI amid trade tensions

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) will be removed from Singapore's Straits Times Index after a dramatic fall in its market value amid rising global trade tensions, the index provider said in a statement.

Singapore saw fewer suspicious financial transactions reported in 2018 but more intel gathered

RELEASING the figures in its 2018 annual report late last month, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force said there were 32,660 reports filed last year.

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

ALL Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurers that offer pre-authorisation services will use the new form starting from Oct 1 this year, and no later than March 31, 2020.

Corporate earnings

Del Monte swings to US$38.3m loss in Q1 on lower revenue

The STI today

Singapore shares post slight losses on Friday, up 1.2% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slipped into the red late in the session, bucking the regional trend on Friday, to end the week at 3,144.48, down 2.58 points or 0.1 per cent.