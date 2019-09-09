The higher unit prices from projects released by developers reflect the high land prices paid for en bloc sites acquired in 2017 to mid-2018, said real estate consultants Edmund Tie in its report.

Stories you might have missed

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m fall to 24% in Q2: report

THE higher unit prices from projects released by developers reflect the high land prices paid for en bloc sites acquired in 2017 to mid-2018, said real estate consultants Edmund Tie in its report.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

THE funding includes supporting e-sports teams, as well as investing in gaming and e-sports companies in Singapore, or those founded by Singaporeans.

Mt Elizabeth Link serviced apartment block up for sale with S$230m indicative price

IT sits on a regular plot with a land area of about 35,385 sq ft and has a total gross floor area of about 104,375 sq ft.

Killiney Group leads S$1.7m seed funding in foodtech startup Hoow Foods

Other backers include Innovate360, Singapore’s first government-backed food incubator, and Trive Ventures.

FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng to also head NTUC Enterprise

THE new appointment is in addition to Mr Seah's current appointment as NTUC FairPrice CEO, NTUC Enterprise said in a statement on Monday.

The STI today

Singapore shares barely move on Monday

The Straits Times Index (STI) barely moved, adding just 1.85 points or 0.06 per cent to finish at 3,146.33 on Monday.