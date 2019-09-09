You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc771268901mffd0vbhir_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
The higher unit prices from projects released by developers reflect the high land prices paid for en bloc sites acquired in 2017 to mid-2018, said real estate consultants Edmund Tie in its report.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m fall to 24% in Q2: report

THE higher unit prices from projects released by developers reflect the high land prices paid for en bloc sites acquired in 2017 to mid-2018, said real estate consultants Edmund Tie in its report.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

THE funding includes supporting e-sports teams, as well as investing in gaming and e-sports companies in Singapore, or those founded by Singaporeans.

Mt Elizabeth Link serviced apartment block up for sale with S$230m indicative price

IT sits on a regular plot with a land area of about 35,385 sq ft and has a total gross floor area of about 104,375 sq ft. 

Killiney Group leads S$1.7m seed funding in foodtech startup Hoow Foods

Other backers include Innovate360, Singapore’s first government-backed food incubator, and Trive Ventures.

FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng to also head NTUC Enterprise

THE new appointment is in addition to Mr Seah's current appointment as NTUC FairPrice CEO, NTUC Enterprise said in a statement on Monday.

The STI today

Singapore shares barely move on Monday

The Straits Times Index (STI) barely moved, adding just 1.85 points or 0.06 per cent to finish at 3,146.33 on Monday.

 

Government & Economy

Hong Kong school students form human chain after weekend of protests

Apple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China

German export rise gives flagging economy glimmer of hope

FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng to also head NTUC Enterprise

Heavy winds fan Australian bushfires, disrupt Sydney flights

UK warns it lacks policy tools to avert 'painful' recession

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_condo_090919_98.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Real Estate

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m falls to 24% of developer sales in Q2: report

Team Singapore (foreground) training against Team Thailand in the recent Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp, held in Singapore from 2-3 Sep 2019.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Technology

Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

BP_Hong Kong tourist_090919_107.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge 40% in August, most since SARS crisis

BT_20190909_JLCS9_3886325.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse hopes to keep on backing Asian entrepreneurs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly