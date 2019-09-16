Local business confidence hit a near two-year low for the final quarter of 2019, according to Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB)’s latest Business Optimism Index study, with manufacturing and wholesale trade braced for a downturn.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore business confidence drops to near 2-year low in Q4

LOCAL business confidence hit a near two-year low for the final quarter of 2019, according to Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB)’s latest Business Optimism Index study, with manufacturing and wholesale trade braced for a downturn.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,122 private homes in August 2019, down 4.8 per cent from the 1,179 units they sold in the previous month, but 81.8 per cent higher than the the 617 units sold in August 2018.

Australia's Lendlease Global seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

ABOUT 387.5 million units at S$0.88 per unit will be offered under the initial public offering (IPO) and a placement tranche.

Keppel DC Reit to raise S$473.8m to partially fund data centre acquisitions

THE proposed equity fundraising comprises a private placement of 135 million new units in Keppel DC Reit at an issue price that is between S$1.703 and S$1.744 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of between S$229.9 million and S$235.4 million as well as a preferential offering at an issue price of between S$1.67 and S$1.71 per unit, to raise between S$238.4 million and S$243.9 million.

Independent auditor flags going concern doubts in USP Group's financials

THE auditors noted that for the year ended March 31, 2019, the group's total current liabilities exceeded total current assets by S$15.5 million, and it had incurred a net loss of S$23 million while having negative cash and cash equivalents of S$1 million.

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.2% on weak China data, oil supply worries

THE Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 0.3 per cent at open, hovering in that region for most of the session before closing 7.56 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,203.93 on Monday.