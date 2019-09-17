The August decline eased from July's 11.4 per cent fall, in the second consecutive pick-up since June's six-year low.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports down 8.9% in August

Singapore still sunny on semiconductors despite global chip slump: Heng Swee Keat

HE said the global semiconductor industry has enjoyed strong growth in the preceding few years, with fresh demand driven by new applications in the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and mobility services.

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tiong Seng Holdings said on Tuesday that its chief executive and executive director Pek Lian Guan and project director Pay Teow Heng are on bail amid a corruption probe.

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust (MIT) looks to raise at least S$350 million through a private placement to partially fund its joint purchase of a North American data centre portfolio worth US$1.37 billion, which the trust said would cost it about S$965 million.

Co-working spaces in Singapore tripled since 2015 to 3.7m sq ft: Colliers

CO-WORKING spaces now take up 3.7 million square feet (sq ft) in net lettable area (NLA) of Singapore's commercial space, tripling from 1.2 million sq ft in 2015 to become one of the top six occupier sectors, said Colliers International.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.7% lower on oil supply uncertainty

THE Straits Times Index lost 0.65 per cent or 20.93 points to close at 3,183.00.