Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 6:39 PM

The August decline eased from July's 11.4 per cent fall, in the second consecutive pick-up since June's six-year low.
AFP

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports down 8.9% in August

THE August decline eased from July's 11.4 per cent fall, in the second consecutive pick-up since June's six-year low.

Singapore still sunny on semiconductors despite global chip slump: Heng Swee Keat

HE said the global semiconductor industry has enjoyed strong growth in the preceding few years, with fresh demand driven by new applications in the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and mobility services.

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tiong Seng Holdings said on Tuesday that its chief executive and executive director Pek Lian Guan and project director Pay Teow Heng are on bail amid a corruption probe.

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust (MIT) looks to raise at least S$350 million through a private placement to partially fund its joint purchase of a North American data centre portfolio worth US$1.37 billion, which the trust said would cost it about S$965 million.

Co-working spaces in Singapore tripled since 2015 to 3.7m sq ft: Colliers

CO-WORKING spaces now take up 3.7 million square feet (sq ft) in net lettable area (NLA) of Singapore's commercial space, tripling from 1.2 million sq ft in 2015 to become one of the top six occupier sectors, said Colliers International.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.7% lower on oil supply uncertainty

THE Straits Times Index lost 0.65 per cent or 20.93 points to close at 3,183.00.

 

Australia's central bank eyes unemployment, housing for further rate cuts

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

A US$45b bet on Modi’s India is rapidly unwinding

A woman with ideas: Warren holds first New York rally

Britain's Supreme Court enters Brexit drama

Trump says initial tariff deal agreed with Japan

Sep 17, 2019
Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

Sep 17, 2019
Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

Sep 17, 2019
Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Sep 17, 2019
Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

Sep 17, 2019
Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

Sep 17, 2019
Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

