Singapore's asset management industry grew at slower 5.4% pace to S$3.4 trillion last year: MAS

THIS growth was mostly thanks to a 15 per cent surge in alternative assets to S$646 billion last year, which was supported by strong inflows and continued valuation gains across private market asset classes including private equity (PE) and venture capital.

5 adjoining Kg Glam shophouses up for sale with S$23.8m guide price

THEY have five individual titles with a total land area of 4,892 square feet (sq ft), and gross floor area of around 8,013 sq ft and are also zoned "commercial" under the Master Plan 2014, and will not have additional buyer's stamp duty and seller's stamp duty.

COE prices end mixed in latest tender

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 18) as private-hire firms propped up demand in an otherwise lacklustre market.

Mapletree Industrial Trust raises S$400m through oversubscribed private placement

THE issue price represents about a 1.5 per cent discount to the adjusted volume weighted average price (adjusted VWAP) of S$2.2985 per unit, and a 2.7 per cent discount to the VWAP of S$2.3278 for all trades done on Monday up to the time the placement agreement was signed on Tuesday.

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

DBS Bank on Wednesday said that DBS Private Bank and brokerage DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) are partnering to double wealth assets managed in Thailand to S$8 billion from S$4 billion by 2023.

Singapore shares fall 0.5% on Wednesday ahead of Fed rate decision

THE Straits Times Index lost 0.51 per cent or 16.16 points to 3,166.84.