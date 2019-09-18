You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc775og1s8wrauj7r7cu0_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
THIS growth was mostly thanks to a 15 per cent surge in alternative assets to S$646 billion last year, which was supported by strong inflows and continued valuation gains across private market asset classes including private equity (PE) and venture capital.
AFP

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's asset management industry grew at slower 5.4% pace to S$3.4 trillion last year: MAS

THIS growth was mostly thanks to a 15 per cent surge in alternative assets to S$646 billion last year, which was supported by strong inflows and continued valuation gains across private market asset classes including private equity (PE) and venture capital.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

5 adjoining Kg Glam shophouses up for sale with S$23.8m guide price

THEY have five individual titles with a total land area of 4,892 square feet (sq ft), and gross floor area of around 8,013 sq ft and are also zoned "commercial" under the Master Plan 2014, and will not have additional buyer's stamp duty and seller's stamp duty.

COE prices end mixed in latest tender

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 18) as private-hire firms propped up demand in an otherwise lacklustre market.

Mapletree Industrial Trust raises S$400m through oversubscribed private placement

THE issue price represents about a 1.5 per cent discount to the adjusted volume weighted average price (adjusted VWAP) of S$2.2985 per unit, and a 2.7 per cent discount to the VWAP of S$2.3278 for all trades done on Monday up to the time the placement agreement was signed on Tuesday.

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

DBS Bank on Wednesday said that DBS Private Bank and brokerage DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) are partnering to double wealth assets managed in Thailand to S$8 billion from S$4 billion by 2023.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.5% on Wednesday ahead of Fed rate decision

THE Straits Times Index lost 0.51 per cent or 16.16 points to 3,166.84.

 

Government & Economy

Singapore companies not doing enough to retain, tap talent of older staff: Prudential survey

Haze closes Malaysian schools, sparks fears for Singapore F1

Hong Kong's summer of protests leaves economy bruised and battered

Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: study

Anwar says he will succeed Mahathir as Malaysia prime minister around 2020

Asian firms' sentiment bounces from low but recession fears grow: poll

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Must Read

Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's asset management industry grew at slower 5.4% pace to S$3.4 trillion last year: MAS

Sep 18, 2019
Stocks

Hot stock: Mapletree Industrial Trust jumps 4.3% after S$400m placement

nz_elderly_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: study

Image 2.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly