Stories you might have missed

Keppel reaches settlement with Sete Brasil over 6 long-standing rig orders

A Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) unit will take control of four uncompleted rigs and is in discussions to complete the building of two remaining rigs, Keppel said in a bourse filing on Monday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

PropertyGuru lodges prospectus for Australia listing to raise up to A$380m

IN a prospectus lodged on Monday, the Singapore-based property technology (proptech) firm gave an indicative price range of A$3.70 to A$4.50 per share for the initial public offering (IPO).

Singapore seen narrowly dodging recession in Q3, MAS to ease: poll

GROSS domestic product (GDP) is expected to have increased 1.5 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised basis in July-September, according to the median forecast of 11 economists in the poll.

Bugis Cube launched for collective sale with S$230m reserve price

LOCATED at 470 North Bridge Road, Bugis Cube is a six-storey commercial building with a basement floor car park.

Perennial unit seeking to start conspiracy claim against ex-Sakae director Andy Ong

MAINBOARD-LISTED property and healthcare firm Perennial Real Estate announced on Monday that its 50 per cent joint venture (JV), TYN Investment Group (TYN Group), has applied to the court seeking leave to commence a claim for conspiracy against Griffin Real Estate Investment and former Sakae Holdings director Andy Ong.

The STI today

Singapore shares take lead from Wall St, add 0.7% on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened 0.2 per cent higher and extended those gains to close at 3,099.48, adding 21.12 points or 0.7 per cent.