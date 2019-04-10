You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Dalai Lama taken to New Delhi hospital for chest pain

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 7:05 AM

lwx_Dalai Lama_100419_43.jpg
The Dalai Lama has undergone a check-up at a New Delhi hospital following chest pains, according to an aide who said the octogenarian Tibetan spiritual leader was in stable condition.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] The Dalai Lama has undergone a check-up at a New Delhi hospital following chest pains, according to an aide who said the octogenarian Tibetan spiritual leader was in stable condition.

Ngodup Tsering, the 83-year-old Buddhist monk's representative in the United States, told AFP the Dalai Lama flew to New Delhi early Tuesday for a doctor's visit at Max hospital after he experienced a "light cough."

"The doctor said there's nothing to worry about. It's not that serious," Mr Tsering said, without confirming whether the Dalai Lama had been admitted for hospital treatment. "He's taking a few days' rest."

Kangra police superintendent Santosh Patial told The Indian Express that the Dalai Lama, who is based in Dharamshala and has been in permanent Indian exile for some 60 years, took a regular morning flight Tuesday and was not airlifted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is nothing to panic," he added.

Although the exiled leader remains a hugely popular speaker, he has cut back on his global engagements and has not met a world leader since 2016 - while governments have been wary of extending invitations to him for fear of angering Beijing.

The Dalai Lama has sought to pre-empt any attempt by Beijing, which has effectively wiped out any organised opposition to its rule in Tibet, to name his reincarnated successor, even announcing in 2011 that he may be the last in the lineage.

Even India, which offered asylum to the Dalai Lama in 1959 when he made a daring escape across the Himalayas dressed as a soldier, has turned its back, with the government reportedly warning officials against attending events featuring him, citing diplomatic sensitivities.

AFP

Government & Economy

Europe grudgingly prepares to offer Britain Brexit delay

Pompeo agrees Kim Jong Un is a 'tyrant'

Redacted Mueller report set for release 'within a week'

Italy raises 2019 budget deficit forecast, risking EU ire

IMF says global economy cooling, coordinated stimulus may be needed

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_sgx_100419_5.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

lwx_pmlee_100419_4.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

BT_20190410_STMARITIME10_3749034.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundaries within a month

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening