December vaccine rollout possible: BioNTech CEO

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 7:00 AM

nz_vaccine_201127.jpg
BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the frontrunner Covid-19 vaccine his German firm is developing with Pfizer could be rolled out before the year is over in the United States or Europe.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the frontrunner Covid-19 vaccine his German firm is developing with Pfizer could be rolled out before the year is over in the United States or Europe.

"We are working at full speed," he told AFP in a Zoom interview,...

