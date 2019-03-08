You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Decision by committee: NZ govt takes observer role in central bank policy board

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 10:28 AM

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf will take on the role of an observer on the central bank's newly-formed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), a move that has raised concerns about a potential erosion of the bank's independence.

Mr Makhlouf will formally take up the role of Treasury observer from April 1, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said in a statement on Friday.

"In this capacity, Mr Mahklouf will attend meetings of the MPC as a non-voting observer," the statement said.

"His role will be to support decision making by the MPC (for example by sharing information on fiscal policy), and facilitate co-ordination of monetary and fiscal policy," it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After assuming power in 2017, the centre-left Labour Party initiated a proposal to make a committee responsible for policy decisions rather than the governor alone.

Future decisions on interest rates, beginning with the policy review on May 8, would be taken by the committee comprising four RBNZ members and three external appointments with Governor Adrian Orr as its chair.

Critics have questioned the plans saying external members and a government observer in the MPC would erode the bank's independence.

Governor Orr, however, dismissed these concerns and said the new committee would have no impact on the direction of the interest rates and laws are in place to ensure the decision-making process is effective and transparent.

The other external members of the MPC are expected to be announced soon.

RBNZ said in the statement that Mr Mahklouf has already been attending monetary policy deliberations and rate decisions as an observer since October 2018, in preparation for formally taking up the role.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears: survey

Queen Elizabeth II posts first photo to Instagram

Sri Lanka raises US$2.4b from dollar bond sale: Sources

Cohen files lawsuit to recoup legal costs

US charges daughter of ex-Uzbek leader in near US$1b scheme

Japan's fourth quarter growth revised up to 0.5%

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

Mar 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, 8Telecom, China International, A-Smart Holdings

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening