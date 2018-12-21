You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Decision made for 'significant' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: US official

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 9:14 AM

AK_USTroopers_2112.jpg
President Donald Trump has decided to pull a significant number of troops from Afghanistan, a US official told AFP on Thursday, a day after he announced a withdrawal from Syria.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump has decided to pull a significant number of troops from Afghanistan, a US official told AFP on Thursday, a day after he announced a withdrawal from Syria.

"That decision has been made. There will be a significant withdrawal," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Currently, the United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan working either with a Nato mission to support Afghan forces or in separate counter-terrorism operations.

Mr Trump made his decision on Tuesday, the same time he told the Pentagon he wanted to pull all US forces out of Syria.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis quit earlier Thursday, saying his views were no longer reconcilable with Mr Trump's.

The president's twin foreign policy decisions on Syria and Afghanistan are nothing less than epic, and could begin to unspool a series of cascading and unpredictable events across the Middle East and in Afghanistan.

Mr Mattis and other top military advisors last year persuaded Mr Trump to commit thousands of new troops to Afghanistan, where the Taliban were slaughtering local forces in the thousands and making major gains.

Mr Trump at the time said his instinct was to get out of Afghanistan.

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 7,000 troops would be returning from Afghanistan.

The pull out comes as the US pushes for a peace deal with the Taliban.

AFP

Government & Economy

US indicts Chinese government hackers over attacks in 12 countries

Trump agitating for major military withdrawal from Afghanistan, advisers say

'It is right for me to step down': US Defence Secretary Mattis quits

Argentina ex-leader Kirchner to be tried for corruption

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

Must Read

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

AK_SGX2_2112.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hwa Hong, Foreland Fibretech, Goodland, Keppel Corp, AsiaPhos

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening