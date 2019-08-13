You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Default risks are rising in India, putting focus on stimulus

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 10:01 AM

BP_Reserve Bank of India_130819_43.jpg
Reserve Bank of India also lowered its economic growth forecast for the year to March 31 to 6.9 per cent from its 7 per cent forecast in June.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MUMBAI] Investors are awaiting stimulus measures from the Indian government as a gloomy economic outlook adds to mounting credit market woes and raises fears defaults will spread.

The government is planning measures to boost the economy and may announce some steps this week to help demand for housing, automobiles, and to spur small businesses, an official said on Friday.

Credit profiles of the nation's companies worsened to a 19-month low in July, according to a Care Ratings index that tracks 1,601 local firms.

The credit market has been stung by a year-long shadow banking crisis that started with shock defaults last year by IL&FS group. Government measures to kick-start the economy may help investors regain confidence after other missed payments by firms including non-bank financier Dewan Housing Finance, travel planner Cox & Kings and wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate last week for the fourth time in 2019. Reserve Bank of India also lowered its economic growth forecast for the year to March 31 to 6.9 per cent from its 7 per cent forecast in June.

"The problem in the economy is lack of demand, which can't be addressed by RBI's rate cuts," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.

"Quality of debt in the country has definitely gone down. Indian companies will remain under pressure in the coming months", if further measures are not taken, he said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Fears of Argentina default loom large as traders dump everything

China sets yuan midpoint at fresh 11-year low, but remains firmer than expectations

Trump considering North Korea envoy as next ambassador to Russia: source

Class dismissed: Surge in arrests of foreign teachers in China

US to deny citizenship to immigrants who use public benefits

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly