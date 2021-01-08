Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that stormed the US Capitol.

Democratic leaders including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for immediate impeachment proceedings if Vice President Mike Pence and Mr Trump's Cabinet refused to take steps to remove Mr Trump from power.

"The president's dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office," they said in a statement on Thursday evening, accusing Trump of inciting an "insurrection." As calls for his ouster mounted on Thursday, Mr Trump released a video in which he denounced the violence that left five people dead.

The Republican president came the closest yet to conceding his loss in the Nov 3 presidential election, promising to ensure a smooth transition to a "new administration".

President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, is set to be sworn in on Jan 20.

Mr Trump's words were in stark contrast to his speech on Wednesday, when he exhorted a crowd of thousands to descend on the Capitol as Congress met to certify Mr Biden's election victory.

Rioters stormed the building, overwhelming police and forcing authorities to transport lawmakers to secure locations for their own safety.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries sustained in the assault, the force said late on Thursday. A woman protester was fatally shot by the authorities, and three people died from medical emergencies.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information on people responsible for placing pipe bombs in the headquarters of the two main US political parties. The agency released a picture of a suspect wearing gloves and a hoodie, carrying an object.

With less than two weeks left in Mr Trump's term, it was not clear whether enough time remained to complete the impeachment process.

Mrs Pelosi has not announced a decision, though she made clear at a news conference that rank-and-file Democrats in her caucus wanted action following Wednesday's siege.

If impeached in the House, Mr Trump would theoretically face trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is scheduled to be in recess until Jan 19. Aides to Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, have not said what he would do if the House approved articles of impeachment.

The Democratic-led House impeached Trump in December 2019 for pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden, but the Republican-held Senate acquitted him in February 2020.

Only two other presidents in history have been impeached, and none has ever been impeached twice.

Mrs Pelosi and Mr Schumer called on Mr Pence and Mr Trump's Cabinet to invoke the US Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows them to strip the president of his powers if he cannot discharge the duties of his office. Mr Pence opposes the idea, according to an adviser.

At least two Republicans, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and US Representative Adam Kinzinger, said Mr Trump must go. The Wall Street Journal editorial page, seen as a leading voice of the Republican establishment, on Thursday evening called on Mr Trump to resign.

Several high-ranking Trump administration officials have resigned in protest over the invasion of the Capitol, including two Cabinet members: Elaine Chao, the transportation secretary and McConnell's wife, and Betsy DeVos, the education secretary.

