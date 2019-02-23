You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Democrats move to block Trump's border emergency

Sat, Feb 23, 2019 - 7:59 AM

[WASHINGTON] US Democrats on Friday rolled out their measure aimed at blocking President Donald Trump from circumventing Congress to seize federal dollars for construction of his controversial southern border wall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber will vote next Tuesday on the so-called disapproval resolution to terminate the national emergency that Mr Trump declared last week, an exceptional step that sparked fierce political and legal battles.

The legislation is expected to clear the Democrat-held House of Representatives, then head to the Senate where it is guaranteed a vote under the rules. Its fate however is anything but assured in the upper chamber, which is controlled by Mr Trump's Republicans.

Mr Trump swiftly weighed in to say he would reject the measure if it reaches his desk, deepening a showdown with his Capitol Hill opponents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Will I veto it? 100 per cent," Mr Trump said, expressing confidence that Congress would not be able to override his objection.

Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers, meaning substantial numbers of Republicans would have to break with Mr Trump in order for his emergency declaration to be blocked.

Ms Pelosi meanwhile hammered away at Mr Trump's "lawless" declaration, saying it had no valid rationale.

"There is no evidence to support the president's false claim of a crisis on the border," Ms Pelosi told a conference call Friday from Laredo, Texas, where she and fellow lawmakers were visiting a bridge connecting the US and Mexico.

Mr Trump announced the emergency last week in order to bypass Congress, which did not approve the US$5.7 billion he wanted for his wall, a longstanding promise from his 2016 presidential campaign.

The spending bill, which he reluctantly signed in order to avert a government shutdown, included appropriations of just US$1.4 billion for fencing and other barriers along the border, but specifically not for Trump's proposed wall.

Democrats - and some wary Republicans - condemned Mr Trump's unilateral move as an effort to usurp the powers of the purse, which under the US Constitution are reserved for Congress.

"We do not have a monarch, we have a separation of powers in our country," Ms Pelosi said, adding she was urging Republicans to join Democrats in pushing back against the president.

The call to action comes as Mr Trump and the White House press on with plans to repurpose more than US$6 billion from other sources, mostly already-allocated funds in the Defense Department budget.

Mr Trump has repeatedly declared that rampant illegal immigration is fueling a crisis along the border, leading to higher crime and strains on public services such as health care.

"POWER GRAB"

Congressman Joaquin Castro cited low levels of illegal immigration and record levels of national security resources at the border to boost the argument that Trump's emergency declaration was unnecessary, and "an unconstitutional power grab."

Mr Castro, who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said his resolution already has at least 226 co-sponsors, including one Republican - beyond the simple majority needed in the 435-member body.

He said he would keep calling Republicans to build support for the measure and to urge lawmakers to send a bipartisan message to Mr Trump.

"If the Congress rolls over on this, the president is likely to do it again," warned Mr Castro.

Days earlier, 16 states filed suit against the Trump administration, saying the emergency declaration violated the US Constitution's assertion that Congress is the final arbiter of public funds.

The White House has remained consistent in its position that the emergency order empowers Trump to reallocate funds.

Military officials said some 6,000 active-duty troops and National Guard members will be positioned along the border beginning March 1, helping install an additional 140 miles (225 kilometers) of concertina wire.

The states' lawsuit countered that tapping military money would result in huge losses for the states' National Guard units which would otherwise use the dollars for counter-narcotics activities and law enforcement.

Ms Pelosi noted that a genuine emergency would secure support from Congress and the American people, but that Mr Trump was merely declaring one in order "to honor an applause line in a rally."

AFP

Government & Economy

No more MOUs! Lighthizer tweaks trade terminology after dispute with Trump

Mueller report not coming next week: senior US Justice official

Trump's economy "a little under" 3% growth goal: Fed

Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal

US-China extend trade talks as deadline looms

SMEs need more help to kick-start digital journey

Editor's Choice

BT_20190223_BRUNCHPG1COVERF_3704915.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Brunch

Shaken and stirred: What it takes to run some of Singapore's best bars

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
3 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
4 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
5 CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Must Read

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

Feb 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need more help to kick-start digital journey

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Feb 23, 2019
Garage

Developer Space @ Google Singapore takes off

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening