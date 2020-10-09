You are here

Democrats want panel to investigate Trump capacity to govern

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 6:57 AM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told reporters that on Friday she and other Democrats would introduce a measure relating to the US Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows for the vice president to take over should it be determined that the president "is unable" to fulfill his duties.
[WASHINGTON] US Democrats on Thursday proposed a commission to investigate whether Donald Trump is mentally fit for office - and look at the constitutional options for his removal if necessary.

