You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Democrats warn Trump may rush nuclear transfer to Saudis

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 8:42 AM

BP_Elijah Cummings_200219_53.jpg
Representative Elijah Cummings (pictured), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, asked the White House to turn over documents including those related to a meeting two months into Mr Trump's tenure between his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Saudi Arabia's powerful Mohammed bin Salman, who shortly afterward became crown prince.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers said on Tuesday they were probing whether President Donald Trump is rushing to sell sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia to please corporate supporters who stand to profit handsomely.

The House of Representatives committee in charge of investigations, led by the rival Democratic Party since last month, said that "multiple whistleblowers" warned of conflicts of interest "that could implicate federal criminal statutes."

Representative Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, asked the White House to turn over documents including those related to a meeting two months into Mr Trump's tenure between his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Saudi Arabia's powerful Mohammed bin Salman, who shortly afterward became crown prince.

An initial report by the committee said that "strong private commercial interests have been pressing aggressively" to transfer sensitive technology.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These commercial entities stand to reap billions of dollars through contracts associated with constructing and operating nuclear facilities in Saudi Arabia - and apparently have been in close and repeated contact with President Trump and his administration to the present day," it said.

The United States cannot legally transfer nuclear technology to countries without reaching so-called Section 123 agreements, which provide assurances of peaceful energy use.

The House committee voiced fear that Saudi Arabia - the world's top oil exporter - could convert US knowhow into making a nuclear bomb, heightening already severe tensions with regional rival Iran.

The committee said that the leading proponent of building nuclear plants in Saudi Arabia has been IP3 International, a company whose subsidiary in 2016 listed retired Army lieutenant general Michael Flynn as an advisor.

Flynn served briefly as Trump's national security adviser before resigning over lying about secret communications with Russia, for which he was convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The Trump administration in its very first week tried to rush through approval of IP3's bid to build nuclear plants in Saudi Arabia until a legal adviser ruled that Flynn had a conflict of interest, the committee said, citing whistleblowers.

But IP3's influence has apparently not ended, with the committee voicing alarm at a report by news site Axios that Trump personally met with representatives of the company among other firms just last week.

Another key proponent of transfers to Saudi Arabia, according to the committee, has been Thomas Barrack, a businessman who organized Trump's inauguration.

He recently drew controversy for playing down Saudi Arabia's killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the US-based dissident writer who was dismembered in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bernie Sanders launches second run for US president

May heads to Brussels for Brexit crisis talks

Trump says US-China trade talks 'going very well'

Alabama newspaper editor under fire after calling for KKK revival

Trump's threat raises Venezuelan fears - and hopes

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200

Must Read

BP_CAPITA_200219_37.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q4 profit jumps 71.2% to S$475.7m

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

BP_Heng Swee Keat_200219_3.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence, healthcare, bank stocks expected to gain from Budget 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening