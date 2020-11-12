Democrats win House of Representatives but with slimmer majority

Republican Senator Thom Tillis was assured re-election after his Democratic opponent conceded the race.

Washington

THE Democratic Party secured control of the US House of Representatives but with a slimmer majority after winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press reported.

Democrats secured the majority after AP declared three winners late on Tuesday; incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O'Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.

The 435-member chamber will now be controlled by the Democratic Party for another two years, but with a slimmer margin.

The Democrats went into Election Day with a 232-197 House advantage, along with one independent and five open seats. This will be only the second time since 1995 that they will control the chamber for four consecutive years.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

However the Democrats fell short of their goal of taking a Senate majority, making Republicans well positioned to block major legislative initiatives of President-elect Joe Biden.

Republicans held on to a seat in the US Senate after a close race in the state of North Carolina.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis was assured re-election after his Democratic opponent, Cal Cunningham, conceded the race.

Mr Cunningham said in a statement that he had called Mr Tillis to congratulate him even though complete results from the Nov 3 election have not yet been announced.

Republicans now hold 49 seats in the 100-seat Senate compared to the Democrats' 48.

Mr Biden's hopes of enacting major Democratic priorities such as expanding healthcare access, fighting climate change and providing more coronavirus aid will now rely heavily on a pair of US Senate races in Georgia in January.

All eyes are on a pair of run-off Senate elections set to take place in Georgia on Jan 5 likely to decide which party will control the legislative body.

In the case of a tie, incoming Vice-President Kamala Harris would break it, according to Senate rules.

The Senate holds a wide range of power beyond passing legislation, such as confirming Mr Biden's appointments to his Cabinet and, should the need arise, to the Supreme Court.

A divided Congress would force Mr Biden to put to use his negotiating skills and familiarity with the Senate, where he served for 36 years before becoming vice-president under Barack Obama. REUTERS, AFP